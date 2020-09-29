Schließen

Dynamic pricing under competition with data-driven price anticipations and endogenous reference price effects

  • Online markets have become highly dynamic and competitive. Many sellers use automated data-driven strategies to estimate demand and to update prices frequently. Further, notification services offered by marketplaces allow to continuously track markets and to react to competitors’ price adjustments instantaneously. To derive successful automated repricing strategies is challenging as competitors’ strategies are typically not known. In this paper, we analyze automated repricing strategies with data-driven price anticipations under duopoly competition. In addition, we account for reference price effects in demand, which are affected by the price adjustments of both competitors. We show how to derive optimized self-adaptive pricing strategies that anticipate price reactions of the competitor and take the evolution of the reference price into account. We verify that the results of our adaptive learning strategy tend to optimal solutions, which can be derived for scenarios with full information. Finally, we analyze the case in which ourOnline markets have become highly dynamic and competitive. Many sellers use automated data-driven strategies to estimate demand and to update prices frequently. Further, notification services offered by marketplaces allow to continuously track markets and to react to competitors’ price adjustments instantaneously. To derive successful automated repricing strategies is challenging as competitors’ strategies are typically not known. In this paper, we analyze automated repricing strategies with data-driven price anticipations under duopoly competition. In addition, we account for reference price effects in demand, which are affected by the price adjustments of both competitors. We show how to derive optimized self-adaptive pricing strategies that anticipate price reactions of the competitor and take the evolution of the reference price into account. We verify that the results of our adaptive learning strategy tend to optimal solutions, which can be derived for scenarios with full information. Finally, we analyze the case in which our learning strategy is played against itself. We find that our self-adaptive strategies can be used to approximate equilibria in mixed strategies.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Rainer SchlosserGND, Keven Richly
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1057/s41272-019-00206-5
ISSN:1476-6930
ISSN:1477-657X
Parent Title (English):Journal of revenue and pricing management
Publisher:Palgrave Macmillan
Place of publication:Basingstoke
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/09/29
Tag:Data-driven price anticipation; Dynamic pricing competition; Dynamic programming; Response strategies; e-Commerce
Volume:18
Issue:6
Pagenumber:14
First Page:451
Last Page:464
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
Dewey Decimal Classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer Review:Referiert

