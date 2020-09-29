Schließen

Time pressure and proactive work behaviour: A week-level study on intraindividual fluctuations and reciprocal relationships

  Recent research on proactive work behaviours (PWBs) pointed out that these behaviours can have negative consequences for the proactive individual. We add to this perspective by showing that PWBs may be a source of strain at work and result in elevated time pressure. Challenging the view of time pressure as a challenge stressor, we hypothesize that over the course of work weeks, time pressure will result in less (rather than more) PWB. We investigate these reciprocal effects as within-person, week-level fluctuations of time pressure and PWB based on experience sampling data (N = 52 participants, k = 274 observations). Over the course of three consecutive work weeks, results show a positive lagged effect of PWB in the first week on experiencing time pressure in the second week; in turn, time pressure in the second week had a negative lagged effect on PWB in the third week. Results further suggest that PWB is lowest in work weeks of low time pressure when following a week of high time pressure, indicating a conservation of resources interpretation of the results.

Metadaten
Author:Tina UrbachORCiDGND, Oliver WeigeltORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/joop.12269
ISSN:0963-1798
ISSN:2044-8325
Parent Title (English):Journal of occupational and organizational psychology
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publication:Hoboken
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/09/29
Tag:cross-lagged effects; experience sampling method; proactive work behaviour; stress; time pressure; week-level study
Volume:92
Issue:4
Pagenumber:22
First Page:931
Last Page:952
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert

