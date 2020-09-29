Schließen

The Evolution of Acculturation and Development Models for Understanding Immigrant Children and Youth Adjustment

  • Acculturation and developmental theories and frameworks have merged steadily to portray the development and adaptation of immigrant children more comprehensively. In this article, we trace this evolution to show how research has increasingly provided greater specificity in identifying the domains, dimensions, and contexts of acculturation processes, as integrated with greater concern for developmental principles. Although models have become more complex and comprehensive, we still need well-formulated theoretical explanations for the many processes that link development with acculturation and subsequent adjustment. We argue that novel developmental and acculturation concepts could advance specific lines of research situated in these complex models. By continuing to integrate developmental science and acculturation research more explicitly, we can arrive at a clearer and more complete understanding of how immigrant children and youth adapt across the lifespan.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Linda P. JuangORCiDGND, Moin SyedORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/cdep.12346
ISSN:1750-8592
ISSN:1750-8606
Parent Title (English):Child development perspectives
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publication:Hoboken
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/09/29
Tag:acculturation; immigration
Volume:13
Issue:4
Pagenumber:6
First Page:241
Last Page:246
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo