Modern photoredox transformations applied to the needs of organic synthesis
- Abstract. Catalysis is one of the most effective tools for the highly efficient assembly of complex molecular structures. Nevertheless, it is mainly represented by transition metal-based catalysts and typically is an energy consuming process. Therefore, photocatalysis utilizing solar energy is one of the appealing approaches to overcome these problems. A great alternative to classic transition metal-based photocatalysts, carbon nitrides, a group of organic polymeric semiconductors, have already shown their efficiency in water splitting, CO2 reduction, and organic pollutants degradation. However, these materials have also a great potential for the use in functionalization of complex organic molecules for synthetic needs as it was shown in recent years. This work addresses the challenge to develop efficient system for heterogeneous organic photocatalysis, employing cheap and environmentally benign photocatalysts – carbon nitrides. Herein, fundamental properties of semiconductors are studied from the organic chemistry standpoint; theAbstract. Catalysis is one of the most effective tools for the highly efficient assembly of complex molecular structures. Nevertheless, it is mainly represented by transition metal-based catalysts and typically is an energy consuming process. Therefore, photocatalysis utilizing solar energy is one of the appealing approaches to overcome these problems. A great alternative to classic transition metal-based photocatalysts, carbon nitrides, a group of organic polymeric semiconductors, have already shown their efficiency in water splitting, CO2 reduction, and organic pollutants degradation. However, these materials have also a great potential for the use in functionalization of complex organic molecules for synthetic needs as it was shown in recent years. This work addresses the challenge to develop efficient system for heterogeneous organic photocatalysis, employing cheap and environmentally benign photocatalysts – carbon nitrides. Herein, fundamental properties of semiconductors are studied from the organic chemistry standpoint; the inherent properties of carbon nitrides, such as ability to accumulate electrons, are deeply investigated and their effect on the reaction outcome is established. Thus, understanding of the electron charging processes allowed for the synthesis of otherwise hardly-achieved diazetidines-1,3 by tetramerization of benzylamines. Furthermore, the high electron capacity of Potassium Poly(heptazine imide)s (K-PHI) made possible a multi-electron reduction of aromatic nitro compounds to bare or formylated anilines. Additionally, two deep eutectic solvents (DES) were designed as a sustainable reaction media and reducing reagent for this reaction. Eventually, the high oxidation ability of carbon nitride K-PHI is employed in a challenging reaction of halide anion oxidation (Cl―, Br―) to accomplish electrophilic substitution in aromatic ring. The possibility to utilize NaCl solution (seawater mimetic) for the chlorination of electron rich arenes was shown. Eventually, light itself is used as a tool in a chromoselective photocatalytic oxidation of aromatic thiols and thioacetatas to three different compounds, using UV, blue, and red LEDs. All in all, the work enhances understanding the mechanism of heterogeneous photocatalysis in synthetic organic reactions and therefore, is a step forward to the sustainable methods of synthesis in organic chemistry.…
- Abstrakt. Die Katalyse ist eines der effektivsten Werkzeuge für den hocheffizienten Aufbau komplexer molekularer Strukturen. Dennoch wird sie hauptsächlich durch Katalysatoren auf der Basis von Übergangsmetallen repräsentiert und ist typischerweise ein energieaufwendiger Prozess. Daher ist die Photokatalyse unter Nutzung der Sonnenenergie einer der attraktiven Ansätze zur Überwindung dieser Probleme. Kohlenstoffnitride, eine Gruppe organischer polymerer Halbleiter, haben ihre Effizienz bei der Wasserspaltung, der CO2-Reduktion und dem Abbau organischer Schadstoffe bereits unter Beweis gestellt. Diese Materialien haben jedoch auch ein großes Potenzial für die Funktionalisierung komplexer organischer Moleküle für synthetische Zwecke, wie sich in den letzten Jahren gezeigt hat. Diese Arbeit befasst sich mit der Herausforderung, ein effizientes System für die heterogene organische Photokatalyse zu entwickeln, bei dem billige und umweltfreundliche Photokatalysatoren – Kohlenstoffnitride – zum Einsatz kommen. Dabei werden grundlegendeAbstrakt. Die Katalyse ist eines der effektivsten Werkzeuge für den hocheffizienten Aufbau komplexer molekularer Strukturen. Dennoch wird sie hauptsächlich durch Katalysatoren auf der Basis von Übergangsmetallen repräsentiert und ist typischerweise ein energieaufwendiger Prozess. Daher ist die Photokatalyse unter Nutzung der Sonnenenergie einer der attraktiven Ansätze zur Überwindung dieser Probleme. Kohlenstoffnitride, eine Gruppe organischer polymerer Halbleiter, haben ihre Effizienz bei der Wasserspaltung, der CO2-Reduktion und dem Abbau organischer Schadstoffe bereits unter Beweis gestellt. Diese Materialien haben jedoch auch ein großes Potenzial für die Funktionalisierung komplexer organischer Moleküle für synthetische Zwecke, wie sich in den letzten Jahren gezeigt hat. Diese Arbeit befasst sich mit der Herausforderung, ein effizientes System für die heterogene organische Photokatalyse zu entwickeln, bei dem billige und umweltfreundliche Photokatalysatoren – Kohlenstoffnitride – zum Einsatz kommen. Dabei werden grundlegende Eigenschaften von Halbleitern aus organisch-chemischer Sicht untersucht; die inhärenten Eigenschaften von Kohlenstoffnitriden, wie die Fähigkeit zur Elektronenanreicherung, werden eingehend untersucht und ihr Einfluss auf das Reaktionsergebnis festgestellt. So ermöglichte das Verständnis der Elektronenladungsvorgänge die Synthese von sonst kaum erreichten Diazetidinen-1,3 durch Tetramerisierung von Benzylaminen. Darüber hinaus ermöglichte die hohe Elektronenkapazität von Kalium-Polyheptazinimid (K-PHI) eine Mehrelektronenreduktion von aromatischen Nitroverbindungen zu „nackten“ oder formylierten Anilinen. Zudem wird die hohe Oxidationsfähigkeit von Kohlenstoffnitrid, K-PHI, in einer herausfordernden Reaktion der Oxidation von Halogenidanionen genutzt, um eine elektrophile Substitution im aromatischen Ring zu erreichen. Schließlich wird das Licht selbst als Werkzeug in einer chromoselektiven photokatalytischen Oxidation von aromatischen Thiolen und Thioacetaten verwendet, um drei verschiedene Verbindungen unter Verwendung von UV-, blauen und roten LEDs zu syntetisieren. Alles in allem verbessert die Arbeit das Verständnis des Mechanismus der heterogenen Photokatalyse in synthetischen organischen Reaktionen und ist daher ein Schritt vorwärts zu nachhaltigen Synthesemethoden in der organischen Chemie.…
|Yevheniia MarkushynaORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-477661
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47766
|Markus AntoniettiORCiDGND, Bernd SchmidtORCiD, Roland MarschallORCiD
|Markus Antonietii, Bernd Schmidt, Oleksandr Savatieiev
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2020
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2020/09/22
|2020/10/13
|Photochemie; Photokatalyse
carbon nitride; organic chemistry; photocatalysis; photoredox catalysis
|275
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht