Modern photoredox transformations applied to the needs of organic synthesis

Abstract. Catalysis is one of the most effective tools for the highly efficient assembly of complex molecular structures. Nevertheless, it is mainly represented by transition metal-based catalysts and typically is an energy consuming process. Therefore, photocatalysis utilizing solar energy is one of the appealing approaches to overcome these problems. A great alternative to classic transition metal-based photocatalysts, carbon nitrides, a group of organic polymeric semiconductors, have already shown their efficiency in water splitting, CO2 reduction, and organic pollutants degradation. However, these materials have also a great potential for the use in functionalization of complex organic molecules for synthetic needs as it was shown in recent years. This work addresses the challenge to develop efficient system for heterogeneous organic photocatalysis, employing cheap and environmentally benign photocatalysts – carbon nitrides. Herein, fundamental properties of semiconductors are studied from the organic chemistry standpoint; the inherent properties of carbon nitrides, such as ability to accumulate electrons, are deeply investigated and their effect on the reaction outcome is established. Thus, understanding of the electron charging processes allowed for the synthesis of otherwise hardly-achieved diazetidines-1,3 by tetramerization of benzylamines. Furthermore, the high electron capacity of Potassium Poly(heptazine imide)s (K-PHI) made possible a multi-electron reduction of aromatic nitro compounds to bare or formylated anilines. Additionally, two deep eutectic solvents (DES) were designed as a sustainable reaction media and reducing reagent for this reaction. Eventually, the high oxidation ability of carbon nitride K-PHI is employed in a challenging reaction of halide anion oxidation (Cl―, Br―) to accomplish electrophilic substitution in aromatic ring. The possibility to utilize NaCl solution (seawater mimetic) for the chlorination of electron rich arenes was shown. Eventually, light itself is used as a tool in a chromoselective photocatalytic oxidation of aromatic thiols and thioacetatas to three different compounds, using UV, blue, and red LEDs. All in all, the work enhances understanding the mechanism of heterogeneous photocatalysis in synthetic organic reactions and therefore, is a step forward to the sustainable methods of synthesis in organic chemistry.

