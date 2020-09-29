Do carbohydrate metabolism and partitioning contribute to the higher salt tolerance of Hordeum marinum compared to Hordeum vulgare?

The aim of the present work was to check whether carbohydrate metabolism and partitioning contribute to the higher salt tolerance of the facultative halophyte Hordeum marinum compared to the glycophyte Hordeum vulgare. Seedlings with the same size from the two species were hydroponically grown at 0 (control), 150, and 300 mM NaCl for 3 weeks. H. marinum maintained higher relative growth rate, which was concomitant with a higher aptitude to maintain better shoot tissue hydration and membrane integrity under saline conditions compared to H. vulgare. Gas exchanges were reduced in the two species under saline conditions, but an increase in their water use efficiency was recorded. H. marinum exhibited an increase in leaf soluble sugar concentrations under saline conditions together with an enhancement in the transglucosidase DPE2 (EC 2.4.1.25) activity at 300 mM NaCl. However, H. vulgare showed a high increase in starch phosphorylase (EC 2.4.1.1) activity under saline conditions together with a decrease in leaf glucose and starch

The aim of the present work was to check whether carbohydrate metabolism and partitioning contribute to the higher salt tolerance of the facultative halophyte Hordeum marinum compared to the glycophyte Hordeum vulgare. Seedlings with the same size from the two species were hydroponically grown at 0 (control), 150, and 300 mM NaCl for 3 weeks. H. marinum maintained higher relative growth rate, which was concomitant with a higher aptitude to maintain better shoot tissue hydration and membrane integrity under saline conditions compared to H. vulgare. Gas exchanges were reduced in the two species under saline conditions, but an increase in their water use efficiency was recorded. H. marinum exhibited an increase in leaf soluble sugar concentrations under saline conditions together with an enhancement in the transglucosidase DPE2 (EC 2.4.1.25) activity at 300 mM NaCl. However, H. vulgare showed a high increase in starch phosphorylase (EC 2.4.1.1) activity under saline conditions together with a decrease in leaf glucose and starch concentrations at 300 mM NaCl. In roots, both species accumulated glucose and fructose at 150 mM NaCl, but H. marinum exhibited a marked decrease in soluble sugar concentrations and an increase in starch concentration at 300 mM NaCl. Our data constitute an initiation to the involvement of carbohydrate metabolism and partitioning in salt responses of barley species and further work is necessary to elucidate how their flexibility confers higher tolerance to H. marinum compared to H. vulgare.

