Schließen

Parafoveal processing of phonology and semantics during the reading of Korean sentences

  • The present study sets out to address two fundamental questions in the reading of continuous texts: Whether semantic and phonological information from upcoming words can be accessed during natural reading. In the present study we investigated parafoveal processing during the reading of Korean sentences, manipulating semantic and phonological information from parafoveal preview words. In addition to the first evidence for a semantic preview effect in Korean, we found that Korean readers have stronger and more long-lasting phonological than semantic activation from parafoveal words in second-pass reading. The present study provides an example that human mind can flexibly adjust processing priority to different types of information based on the linguistic environment.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Ming YanORCiD, Aiping WangGND, Hosu Song, Reinhold KlieglORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cognition.2019.104009
ISSN:0010-0277
ISSN:1873-7838
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31295626
Parent Title (English):Cognition : international journal of cognitive science
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Amsterdam
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/09/29
Tag:Korean; Phonological; Preview benefit; Semantic
Volume:193
Pagenumber:7
Funder:Ministry of Education in China Project of Humanities and Social Sciences [15YJA190007]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo