Relationships between leaf succulence and Crassulacean acid metabolism in the genus Sansevieria (Asparagaceae)

  • Relationships between different measures of succulence and Crassulacean acid metabolism (CAM; defined here as nocturnal increases in tissue acidity) were investigated in leaves of ten species of Sansevieria under greenhouse conditions. CAM was found in seven of the ten species investigated, and CAM correlated negatively with leaf thickness and leaf hydrenchyma/chlorenchyma ratio. Similarly, CAM correlated negatively with leaf water content, but only when expressed on a fresh mass basis. CAM was not correlated with "mesophyll succulence", but weakly with leaf chlorophyll concentration. These results indicate that CAM is associated more with "all-cell succulence" and not with the amount of leaf hydrenchyma in the genus Sansevieria. The findings of this study emphasize the importance of defining the nature of "leaf succulence" in studies of photosynthetic pathways and leaf morphology. Evidence is also provided that CAM and succulence arose multiple times in the genus Sansevieria.

Metadaten
Author:Craig E. Martin, Werner B. HerppichORCiD, Yvonne Roscher, Michael BurkartORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.flora.2019.151489
ISSN:0367-2530
ISSN:1618-0585
Parent Title (English):Flora : morphology, distribution, functional ecology of plants
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:München
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/09/29
Tag:Anatomy; CAM; Chlorenchyma; Chlorophyll; Hydrenchyma; Morphology; Phylogeny
Volume:261
Pagenumber:8
Funder:DAADDeutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst (DAAD); AvHAlexander von Humboldt Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

