Electrical polarization phenomena, dielectric relaxations and structural transitions in a relaxor-ferroelectric terpolymer investigated with electrical probing techniques

  Dielectric Relaxation Spectroscopy (DRS) and Thermally Stimulated Depolarization Current (TSDC) measurements were employed to study dielectric-relaxation processes, structural transitions and electric-polarization phenomena in poly(vinylidenefluoride-trifluoroethylene-chlorofluoroethylene) (P(VDF-TrFE-CFE)) terpolymer films. Results from DRS confirm the existence of two separate dispersion regions related to a para-to-ferroelectric phase transition and to the glass transition. The dipolar TSDC peak correlates with the loss peak of the ? relaxation that represents the glass transition. The electric polarization calculated from the dipolar TSDC peak (glass transition) shows a non-linear electric-field dependence and saturates at high electric poling fields. As the observed behaviour is essentially the same as that of the electric polarization obtained from direct polarization-versus-electric-field hysteresis measurements, TSDC experiments are also suitable for studying the polarization in relaxor-ferroelectric polymers. A saturation polarization of 44 mC m(?2) was found for an electric field of 190 MV m(?1).

Author:Thulasinath Raman VenkatesanORCiD, Anna A. GulyakovaORCiD, Peter FrübingORCiD, Reimund GerhardORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/2053-1591/ab5352
ISSN:2053-1591
Parent Title (English):Materials research express
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publication:Bristol
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/09/29
Tag:P(VDF-TrFE-CFE) terpolymer; dielectric relaxation spectroscopy; electrical polarization hysteresis; relaxor-ferroelectric polymers; thermally stimulated depolarization current
Volume:6
Issue:12
Pagenumber:7
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
