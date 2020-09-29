Electrical polarization phenomena, dielectric relaxations and structural transitions in a relaxor-ferroelectric terpolymer investigated with electrical probing techniques

Dielectric Relaxation Spectroscopy (DRS) and Thermally Stimulated Depolarization Current (TSDC) measurements were employed to study dielectric-relaxation processes, structural transitions and electric-polarization phenomena in poly(vinylidenefluoride-trifluoroethylene-chlorofluoroethylene) (P(VDF-TrFE-CFE)) terpolymer films. Results from DRS confirm the existence of two separate dispersion regions related to a para-to-ferroelectric phase transition and to the glass transition. The dipolar TSDC peak correlates with the loss peak of the ? relaxation that represents the glass transition. The electric polarization calculated from the dipolar TSDC peak (glass transition) shows a non-linear electric-field dependence and saturates at high electric poling fields. As the observed behaviour is essentially the same as that of the electric polarization obtained from direct polarization-versus-electric-field hysteresis measurements, TSDC experiments are also suitable for studying the polarization in relaxor-ferroelectric polymers. A saturation

Dielectric Relaxation Spectroscopy (DRS) and Thermally Stimulated Depolarization Current (TSDC) measurements were employed to study dielectric-relaxation processes, structural transitions and electric-polarization phenomena in poly(vinylidenefluoride-trifluoroethylene-chlorofluoroethylene) (P(VDF-TrFE-CFE)) terpolymer films. Results from DRS confirm the existence of two separate dispersion regions related to a para-to-ferroelectric phase transition and to the glass transition. The dipolar TSDC peak correlates with the loss peak of the ? relaxation that represents the glass transition. The electric polarization calculated from the dipolar TSDC peak (glass transition) shows a non-linear electric-field dependence and saturates at high electric poling fields. As the observed behaviour is essentially the same as that of the electric polarization obtained from direct polarization-versus-electric-field hysteresis measurements, TSDC experiments are also suitable for studying the polarization in relaxor-ferroelectric polymers. A saturation polarization of 44 mC m(?2) was found for an electric field of 190 MV m(?1).

