Quereinsteigende und grundständig ausgebildete Lehrkräfte im Vorbereitungsdienst in Berlin: Eine vergleichende Analyse ihres Einsatzortes

Many federal states currently employ teachers without a regular teaching certificate (alternatively certified teachers). To date, little is known about the schools they serve in. It can be assumed that it is highly challenging for schools to integrate new staff members without proper professional training into their faculty. We therefore investigate the characteristics of schools that differ in the percentages of alternatively certified teachers and student teachers. The present study uses official school statistics of the academic year 2016/17 provided by the state of Berlin. The data include information about alternatively certified teachers (Quereinsteiger) and student teachers (Referendare) and the student body of their assigned schools. The sample consists of 2645 individuals including 901 alternatively certified teachers. The data show that alternatively certified teachers are primarily assigned to primary schools with high proportions of socially underprivileged children. The results emphasize the need for an improved mechanism for assigning alternatively qualified teachers to schools.

