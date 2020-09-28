Schließen

Amino acid-based ionic liquids as precursors for the synthesis of chiral nanoporous carbons

  The synthesis of chiral nanoporous carbons based on chiral ionic liquids (CILs) of amino acids as precursors is described. Such unique precursors for the carbonization of CILs yield chiral carbonaceous materials with high surface area (approximate to 620 m(2) g(-1)). The enantioselectivities of the porous carbons are examined by advanced techniques such as selective adsorption of enantiomers using cyclic voltammetry, isothermal titration calorimetry, and mass spectrometry. These techniques demonstrate the chiral nature and high enantioselectivity of the chiral carbon materials. Overall, we believe that the novel approach presented here can contribute significantly to the development of new chiral carbon materials that will find important applications in chiral chemistry, such as in chiral catalysis and separation and in chiral sensors. From a scientific point of view, the approach and results reported here can significantly deepen our understanding of chirality at the nanoscale and of the structure and nature of chiral nonporous materials and surfaces.

Author:Sapir Shekef Aloni, Milena Perovic, Michal Weitman, Reut Cohen, Martin OschatzORCiDGND, Yitzhak MastaiORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/c9na00520j
ISSN:2516-0230
Parent Title (English):Nanoscale Advances
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publication:Cambridge
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/09/28
Volume:1
Issue:12
Pagenumber:8
First Page:4981
Last Page:4988
Funder:Foundation for Scientific Research and Development (GIF)German-Israeli Foundation for Scientific Research and Development [I-87-302.10-2015]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet

