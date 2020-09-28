Schließen

Euro plus Med-Checklist Notulae, 11

  • This is the eleventh of a series of miscellaneous contributions, by various authors, where hitherto unpublished data relevant to both the Med-Checklist and the Euro+Med (or Sisyphus) projects are presented. This instalment deals with the families Anacardiaceae, Asparagaceae (incl. Hyacinthaceae), Bignoniaceae, Cactaceae, Compositae, Cruciferae, Cyperaceae, Ericaceae, Gramineae, Labiatae, Leguminosae, Orobanchaceae, Polygonaceae, Rosaceae, Solanaceae and Staphyleaceae. It includes new country and area records and taxonomic and distributional considerations for taxa in Bidens, Campsis, Centaurea, Cyperus, Drymocallis, Engem, Hoffmannseggia, Hypopitys, Lavandula, Lithraea, Melilotus, Nicotiana, Olimarabidopsis, Opuntia, Orobanche, Phelipanche, Phragmites, Rumex, Salvia, Schinus, Staphylea, and a new combination in Drimia.

Author:Eckhard Von Raab-StraubeORCiD, Thomas Raus, Ioannis BazosORCiD, J. P. Cornec, Gerard. De Belair, P. G. Dimitrakopoulos, Ridha El Mokni, Alexander V. Fateryga, Valentina V. Fateryga, Alain Fridlender, Jaime Gil, V. N. Grigorenko, Ralf Hand, A. Kovalchuk, A. Mastrogianni, R. Otto, Stefan Rätzel, Th. Raus, Michael Ristow, M. Salas Pascual, Arne Strid, S. A. Svirin, Ioannis. Tsiripidis, Holger Uhlich, Errol Vela, Filip Verloove, K. Vidakis, Andriy Vasylyovych Yena, P. E. Yevseyenkov, A. Zeddam
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3372/wi.49.49312
ISSN:0511-9618
Parent Title (English):Willdenowia
Publisher:Botanischer Garten & botanisches Museum Berlin-Dahlem
Place of publication:Berlin
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/09/28
Tag:Euro plus Med PlantBase; Europe; Med-Checklist; Mediterranean; distribution; new combination; new record; taxonomy; vascular plants
Volume:49
Issue:3
Pagenumber:25
First Page:421
Last Page:445
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie

