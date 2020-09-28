Euro plus Med-Checklist Notulae, 11

Eckhard Von Raab-Straube, Thomas Raus, Ioannis Bazos, J. P. Cornec, Gerard. De Belair, P. G. Dimitrakopoulos, Ridha El Mokni, Alexander V. Fateryga, Valentina V. Fateryga, Alain Fridlender, Jaime Gil, V. N. Grigorenko, Ralf Hand, A. Kovalchuk, A. Mastrogianni, R. Otto, Stefan Rätzel, Th. Raus, Michael Ristow, M. Salas Pascual, Arne Strid, S. A. Svirin, Ioannis. Tsiripidis, Holger Uhlich, Errol Vela, Filip Verloove, K. Vidakis, Andriy Vasylyovych Yena, P. E. Yevseyenkov, A. Zeddam
- This is the eleventh of a series of miscellaneous contributions, by various authors, where hitherto unpublished data relevant to both the Med-Checklist and the Euro+Med (or Sisyphus) projects are presented. This instalment deals with the families Anacardiaceae, Asparagaceae (incl. Hyacinthaceae), Bignoniaceae, Cactaceae, Compositae, Cruciferae, Cyperaceae, Ericaceae, Gramineae, Labiatae, Leguminosae, Orobanchaceae, Polygonaceae, Rosaceae, Solanaceae and Staphyleaceae. It includes new country and area records and taxonomic and distributional considerations for taxa in Bidens, Campsis, Centaurea, Cyperus, Drymocallis, Engem, Hoffmannseggia, Hypopitys, Lavandula, Lithraea, Melilotus, Nicotiana, Olimarabidopsis, Opuntia, Orobanche, Phelipanche, Phragmites, Rumex, Salvia, Schinus, Staphylea, and a new combination in Drimia.
