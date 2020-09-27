Determinants of Return to Work After Multicomponent Cardiac Rehabilitation

Objectives: To explore predictors of return to work in patients after acute coronary syndrome and coronary artery bypass grafting, taking into account cognitive performance, depression, physical capacity, and self-assessment of the occupational prognosis. Design: Observational, prospective, bicentric. Setting: Postacute 3-week inpatient cardiac rehabilitation (CR). Participants: Patients (N=401) <65 years of age (mean 54.5 +/- 6.3y), 80% men. Interventions: Not applicable. Main Outcome Measures: Status of return to work (RTW) 6 months after discharge from CR. Results: The regression model for RTW showed negative associations for depression (odds ratio 0.52 per SD, 95% confidence interval 0.36-0.76, P=.001), age (odds ratio 0.72, 95% confidence interval 0.52-1.00, P=.047), and in particular for a negative subjective occupational prognosis (expected incapacity for work odds ratio 0.19, 95% confidence interval 0.06-0.59, P=.004; unemployment odds ratio 0.08, 95% confidence interval 0.01-0.72, P=.024; retirement odds ratio 0.07, 95%

Objectives: To explore predictors of return to work in patients after acute coronary syndrome and coronary artery bypass grafting, taking into account cognitive performance, depression, physical capacity, and self-assessment of the occupational prognosis. Design: Observational, prospective, bicentric. Setting: Postacute 3-week inpatient cardiac rehabilitation (CR). Participants: Patients (N=401) <65 years of age (mean 54.5 +/- 6.3y), 80% men. Interventions: Not applicable. Main Outcome Measures: Status of return to work (RTW) 6 months after discharge from CR. Results: The regression model for RTW showed negative associations for depression (odds ratio 0.52 per SD, 95% confidence interval 0.36-0.76, P=.001), age (odds ratio 0.72, 95% confidence interval 0.52-1.00, P=.047), and in particular for a negative subjective occupational prognosis (expected incapacity for work odds ratio 0.19, 95% confidence interval 0.06-0.59, P=.004; unemployment odds ratio 0.08, 95% confidence interval 0.01-0.72, P=.024; retirement odds ratio 0.07, 95% confidence interval 0.01-0.067, P=.021). Positive predictors were employment before the cardiac event (odds ratio 9.66, 95% confidence interval 3.10-30.12, P<.001), capacity to work (fit vs unfit) at discharge from CR (odds ratio 3.15, 95% confidence interval 1.35-7.35, P=.008), and maximum exercise capacity (odds ratio 1.49, 95% confidence interval 1.06-2.11, P=.022). Cognitive performance had no effect.

