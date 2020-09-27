Schließen

Voltage-Dependent Photoluminescence and How It Correlates with the Fill Factor and Open-Circuit Voltage in Perovskite Solar Cells

  • Optimizing the photoluminescence (PL) yield of a solar cell has long been recognized as a key principle to maximize the power conversion efficiency. While PL measurements are routinely applied to perovskite films and solar cells under open circuit conditions (V-OC), it remains unclear how the emission depends on the applied voltage. Here, we performed PL(V) measurements on perovskite cells with different hole transport layer thicknesses and doping concentrations, resulting in remarkably different fill factors (FFs). The results reveal that PL(V) mirrors the current-voltage (JV) characteristics in the power-generating regime, which highlights an interesting correlation between radiative and nonradiative recombination losses. In particular, high FF devices show a rapid quenching of PL(V) from open-circuit to the maximum power point. We conclude that, while the PL has to be maximized at V-OC at lower biases < V-OC the PL must be rapidly quenched as charges need to be extracted prior to recombination.

Metadaten
Author:Martin StolterfohtORCiD, Vincent M. Le CorreORCiD, Markus Feuerstein, Pietro CaprioglioORCiD, Lambert Jan Anton KosterORCiDGND, Dieter NeherORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acsenergylett.9b02262
ISSN:2380-8195
Parent Title (English):Acs energy letters
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/09/27
Volume:4
Issue:12
Pagenumber:11
First Page:2887
Last Page:2892
Funder:HyPerCells (graduate school of the Potsdam University); HyPerCells (HZB); Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation)German Research Foundation (DFG) [423749265]; STW/NWOTechnologiestichting STWNetherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO) [VIDI 13476]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert

