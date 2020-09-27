Schließen

Ecotypic differentiation, hybridization and clonality facilitate the persistence of a cold-adapted sedge in European bogs

  Recent research has shown that many cold-adapted species survived the last glacial maximum (LGM) in northern refugia. Whether this evolutionary history has had consequences for their genetic diversity and adaptive potential remains unknown. We sampled 14 populations of Carex limosa, a sedge specialized to bog ecosystems, along a latitudinal gradient from its Scandinavian core to the southern lowland range-margin in Germany. Using microsatellite and experimental common-garden data, we evaluated the impacts of global climate change along this gradient and assessed the conservation status of the southern marginal populations. Microsatellite data revealed two highly distinct genetic groups and hybrid individuals. In our common-garden experiment, the two groups showed divergent responses to increased nitrogen/phosphorus (N/P) availability, suggesting ecotypic differentiation. Each group formed genetically uniform populations at both northern and southern sampling areas. Mixed populations occurred throughout our sampling area, an area that was entirely glaciated during the LGM. The fragmented distribution implies allopatric divergence at geographically separated refugia that putatively differed in N/P availability. Molecular data and an observed low hybrid fecundity indicate the importance of clonal reproduction for hybrid populations. At the southern range-margin, however, all populations showed effects of clonality, lowered fecundity and low competitiveness, suggesting abiotic and biotic constraints to population persistence.

Metadaten
Author:Christian SchwarzerORCiDGND, Jasmin Radha JoshiORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/biolinnean/blz141
ISSN:0024-4066
ISSN:1095-8312
Parent Title (English):Biological journal of the Linnean Society : a journal of evolution
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publication:Oxford
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/09/27
Tag:Carex limosa; biogeography; bog/mire plants; climate change; glacial divergence; global change; leading/trailing edge; population differentiation; sexual/asexual reproduction
Volume:128
Issue:4
Pagenumber:17
First Page:909
Last Page:925
Funder:Ministerium fur Wissenschaft, Forschung und Kultur Brandenburg; University of Potsdam
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert

