MusE GAs FLOw andWind (MEGAFLOW)

  We present results from our on-going MusE GAs FLOw and Wind (MEGAFLOW) survey, which consists of 22 quasar lines of sight, each observed with the integral field unit MUSE and the UVES spectrograph at the ESO Very Large Telescopes (VLT). The goals of this survey are to study the properties of the circumgalactic medium around z similar to 1 star-forming galaxies. The absorption-line selected survey consists of 79 strong MgII absorbers (with rest-frame equivalent width greater than or similar to 0.3 angstrom) and, currently, 86 associated galaxies within 100 projected kpc of the quasar with stellar masses (M-star) from 109 to 1011 M-circle dot. We find that the cool halo gas traced by MgII is not isotropically distributed around these galaxies from the strong bi-modal distribution in the azimuthal angle of the apparent location of the quasar with respect to the galaxy major axis. This supports a scenario in which outflows are bi-conical in nature and co-exist with a co-planar gaseous structure extending at least up to 60-80 kpc. Assuming that absorbers near the minor axis probe outflows, the current MEGAFLOW sample allowed us to select 26 galaxy-quasar pairs suitable for studying winds. From this sample, using a simple geometrical model, we find that the outflow velocity only exceeds the escape velocity when M-star less than or similar to 4 x 10(9) M-circle dot, implying the cool material is likely to fall back except in the smallest haloes. Finally, we find that the mass loading factor., the ratio between the ejected mass rate and the star formation rate, appears to be roughly constant with respect to the galaxy mass.

Author:Ilane Schroetter, Nicolas F. Bouche, Johannes ZablORCiD, Thierry Contini, Martin WendtORCiD, Joop SchayeORCiD, Peter Mitchell, Sowgat MuzahidORCiD, Raffaella A. Marino, Roland BaconGND, Simon J. LillyGND, Johan RichardORCiD, Lutz WisotzkiORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stz2822
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Parent Title (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Subtitle (German):III. Galactic wind properties using background quasars
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publication:Oxford
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/09/27
Tag:galaxies: evolution; galaxies: formation; intergalactic medium; quasars: absorption lines
Volume:490
Issue:3
Pagenumber:14
First Page:4368
Last Page:4381
Funder:ANR FOGHARFrench National Research Agency (ANR) [ANR13-BS05-0010-02]; ANR 3DGasFlowsFrench National Research Agency (ANR) [ANR-17-CE31-0017]; [ANR-11-IDEX-0001-02]; ESO telescopes at La Silla ParanalObservatory [094.A-0211(B), 095.A-0365(A), 096.A-0164(A), 097.A-0138(A), 099.A-0059(A), 096.A-0609(A), 097.A-0144(A), 098.A-0310(A), 293.A-5038(A)]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik

