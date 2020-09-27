Schließen

Stereolithography Provides Access to 3D Printed lonogels with High Ionic Conductivity

  • New ionogels (IGs) were prepared by combination of a series of sulfonate-based ionic liquids (ILs), 1-methyl-3-(4-sulfobutyl)imidazolium para-toluenesulfonate [BmimSO(3)][pTS], 1-methyl-1-butylpiperidiniumsulfonate para-toluenesul-fonate [BmpipSO(3)] [pTS], and 1-methyl-3-(4-sulfobutyl) imidazolium methylsulfonate [BmimSO(3)H][MeSO3] with a commercial stereolithography photoreactive resin. The article describes both the fundamental properties of the ILs and the resulting IGs. The IGs obtained from the ILs and the resin show high ionic conductivity of up to ca. 0.7.10(-4) S/cm at room temperature and 3.4-10(-3) S/cm at 90 degrees C. Moreover, the IGs are thermally stable to about 200 degrees C and mechanically robust. Finally, and most importantly, the article demonstrates that the IGs can be molded three-dimensionally using stereolithography. This provides, for the first time, access to IGs with complex 3D shapes with potential application in battery or fuel cell technology.

Author:Kerstin ZehbeORCiD, Alyna Lange, Andreas TaubertORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.energyfuels.9b03379
ISSN:0887-0624
ISSN:1520-5029
Parent Title (English):Energy Fuels
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/09/27
Volume:33
Issue:12
Pagenumber:9
First Page:12885
Last Page:12893
Funder:University of Potsdam; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [TA571/13-1, TA571/13-2, ZE 1131/1-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert

