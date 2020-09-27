Illuminating subduction zone rheological properties in the wake of a giant earthquake

Jonathan R. Weiss, Qiang Qiu, Sylvain Barbot, Tim J. Wright, James H. Foster, Alexander Saunders, Benjamin A. Brooks, Michael Bevis, Eric Kendrick, Todd L. Ericksen, Jonathan Avery, Robert Smalley, Sergio R. Cimbaro, Luis Eduardo Lenzano, Jorge Baron, Juan Carlos Baez, Arturo Echalar
- Deformation associated with plate convergence at subduction zones is accommodated by a complex system involving fault slip and viscoelastic flow. These processes have proven difficult to disentangle. The 2010 M-w 8.8 Maule earthquake occurred close to the Chilean coast within a dense network of continuously recording Global Positioning System stations, which provide a comprehensive history of surface strain. We use these data to assemble a detailed picture of a structurally controlled megathrust fault frictional patchwork and the three-dimensional rheological and time-dependent viscosity structure of the lower crust and upper mantle, all of which control the relative importance of afterslip and viscoelastic relaxation during postseismic deformation. These results enhance our understanding of subduction dynamics including the interplay of localized and distributed deformation during the subduction zone earthquake cycle.
Jonathan R. Weiss, Qiang Qiu, Sylvain Barbot, Tim J. Wright, James H. Foster, Alexander Saunders, Benjamin A. Brooks, Michael Bevis, Eric Kendrick, Todd L. Ericksen, Jonathan Avery, Robert Smalley, Sergio R. Cimbaro, Luis Eduardo Lenzano, Jorge Baron, Juan Carlos Baez, Arturo Echalar
https://doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.aax6720
2375-2548
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=32064315
Science Advances
American Assoc. for the Advancement of Science
Washington
Article
English
2019
2019
2020/09/27
5
12
11
U.K. Natural Environmental Research Council (NERC) through the Earthquakes without Frontiers project [EwF_ NE/J02001X/1_1]; Looking Inside the Continents from Space (LiCS) project [NE/K011006/1]; Centre for the Observation and Modelling of Earthquakes, Volcanoes and Tectonics (COMET) [GA/13/M/031]; international training group StRATEGy (Surface Processes, Tectonics, and Georesources) - German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); State of Brandenburg, Germany; Singapore Ministry of Education, AcRF Tier 1Ministry of Education, Singapore [RG100/17, RG181/16]; National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF) [EAR-1036065, EAR-1118514]
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Referiert
Open Access
