Illuminating subduction zone rheological properties in the wake of a giant earthquake

  • Deformation associated with plate convergence at subduction zones is accommodated by a complex system involving fault slip and viscoelastic flow. These processes have proven difficult to disentangle. The 2010 M-w 8.8 Maule earthquake occurred close to the Chilean coast within a dense network of continuously recording Global Positioning System stations, which provide a comprehensive history of surface strain. We use these data to assemble a detailed picture of a structurally controlled megathrust fault frictional patchwork and the three-dimensional rheological and time-dependent viscosity structure of the lower crust and upper mantle, all of which control the relative importance of afterslip and viscoelastic relaxation during postseismic deformation. These results enhance our understanding of subduction dynamics including the interplay of localized and distributed deformation during the subduction zone earthquake cycle.

Author:Jonathan R. WeissORCiD, Qiang QiuORCiD, Sylvain BarbotORCiD, Tim J. WrightORCiDGND, James H. FosterORCiDGND, Alexander Saunders, Benjamin A. BrooksORCiD, Michael Bevis, Eric KendrickORCiD, Todd L. EricksenORCiD, Jonathan Avery, Robert Smalley, Sergio R. CimbaroORCiD, Luis Eduardo LenzanoORCiD, Jorge Baron, Juan Carlos BaezORCiD, Arturo EchalarORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.aax6720
ISSN:2375-2548
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=32064315
Parent Title (English):Science Advances
Publisher:American Assoc. for the Advancement of Science
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/09/27
Volume:5
Issue:12
Pagenumber:11
Funder:U.K. Natural Environmental Research Council (NERC) through the Earthquakes without Frontiers project [EwF_ NE/J02001X/1_1]; Looking Inside the Continents from Space (LiCS) project [NE/K011006/1]; Centre for the Observation and Modelling of Earthquakes, Volcanoes and Tectonics (COMET) [GA/13/M/031]; international training group StRATEGy (Surface Processes, Tectonics, and Georesources) - German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); State of Brandenburg, Germany; Singapore Ministry of Education, AcRF Tier 1Ministry of Education, Singapore [RG100/17, RG181/16]; National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF) [EAR-1036065, EAR-1118514]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet

