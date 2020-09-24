Schließen

Leadership and prosocial behavior

Author:Florian Scholz
Subtitle (German):effects of servant leadership on followers and leaders
Advisor:Eric Kearney, Uta Herbst
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:German
Year of Completion:2020
Date of final exam:2020/08/12
Release Date:2020/09/24
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft

