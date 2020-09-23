Schließen

Effect of Erufosine on Membrane Lipid Order in Breast Cancer Cell Models

  Alkylphospholipids are a novel class of antineoplastic drugs showing remarkable therapeutic potential. Among them, erufosine (EPC3) is a promising drug for the treatment of several types of tumors. While EPC3 is supposed to exert its function by interacting with lipid membranes, the exact molecular mechanisms involved are not known yet. In this work, we applied a combination of several fluorescence microscopy and analytical chemistry approaches (i.e., scanning fluorescence correlation spectroscopy, line-scan fluorescence correlation spectroscopy, generalized polarization imaging, as well as thin layer and gas chromatography) to quantify the effect of EPC3 in biophysical models of the plasma membrane, as well as in cancer cell lines. Our results indicate that EPC3 affects lipid–lipid interactions in cellular membranes by decreasing lipid packing and increasing membrane disorder and fluidity. As a consequence of these alterations in the lateral organization of lipid bilayers, the diffusive dynamics of membrane proteins are also significantly increased. Taken together, these findings suggest that the mechanism of action of EPC3 could be linked to its effects on fundamental biophysical properties of lipid membranes, as well as on lipid metabolism in cancer cells.

Metadaten
Author:Rumiana TzonevaORCiDGND, Tihomira StoyanovaORCiD, Annett Petrich, Desislava Popova, Veselina UzunovaORCiD, Momchilova AlbenaORCiD, Salvatore ChiantiaORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-477056
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47705
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1000)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/09/23
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/09/23
Tag:alkylphospholipids; cancer; fluorescence correlation spectroscopy; fluorescence microscopy; lipids; lipid–lipid interactions; membrane biophysics; membrane microdomains; plasma membrane
Issue:1000
Pagenumber:19
Source:Biomolecules 10 (2020) 5, 802 DOI: 10.3390/biom10050802
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

