Short-Term Seasonal Development of Anthropometry, Body Composition, Physical Fitness, and Sport-Specific Performance in Young Olympic Weightlifters

Author:Helmi ChaabeneORCiDGND, Olaf PrieskeORCiDGND, Melanie LesinskiORCiDGND, Ingo SandauORCiDGND, Urs GranacherORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/sports7120242
ISSN:2075-4663
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31801283
Parent Title (English):Sports
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publication:Basel
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/09/22
Tag:monitoring; periodization; somatic variables; strength; training load; weight training; young athletes
Volume:7
Issue:12
Pagenumber:13
Funder:German Federal Institute of Sport Science [ZMVI1-081901 14-18]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit

