Rezension zu: Peter S.Onuf, Jefferson and the Virginians: Democracy, Constitutions, and Empire. (Walter Lynnwood Fleming Lectures in Southern History). - Baton Rouge : Louisiana State University Press, 2018
|Author:
|Hannah Spahn
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1093/ahr/rhz985
|ISSN:
|0002-8762
|ISSN:
|1937-5239
|Parent Title (English):
|The American historical review
|Publisher:
|Oxford Univ. Press
|Place of publication:
|Oxford
|Document Type:
|Review
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2019
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2020/09/22
|Volume:
|124
|Issue:
|5
|Pagenumber:
|2
|First Page:
|1889
|Last Page:
|1890
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|4 Sprache / 42 Englisch, Altenglisch / 420 Englisch, Altenglisch
|Peer Review:
|Referiert