Rezension: Ian Rich, Holocaust Perpetrators of the German Police Battalions: The Mass Murder of Jewish Civilians, 1940–1942. - London: Bloomsbury, 2018

  • Despite its rather broad title, this book—based on the author’s Ph.D. thesis at Royal Holloway, University of London—focuses first and foremost on a distinct group of junior police officers, namely the company and platoon leaders of Police Battalions 304 and 314, who played a prominent role in the implementation of German anti-Jewish policy in Poland and Ukraine from 1940 to 1942. Battalion 304 comprised overwhelmingly men from Saxony, while most members of Battalion 314 came from Vienna. The young officers in question were part of the first Hitler Youth generation, that is, those born between 1915 and 1922. This generation was unique in its exposure from an early age to Nazi indoctrination, and had virtually no prior experience of alternative political or...

Metadaten
Author:Alex J. KayGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/hgs/dcz055
ISSN:8756-6583
ISSN:1476-7937
Parent Title (English):Holocaust and Genocide Studies
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publication:Cary
Document Type:Review
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/09/21
Volume:33
Issue:3
Pagenumber:4
First Page:447
Last Page:449
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
Dewey Decimal Classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer Review:Referiert

