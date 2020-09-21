Rezension: Ian Rich, Holocaust Perpetrators of the German Police Battalions: The Mass Murder of Jewish Civilians, 1940–1942. - London: Bloomsbury, 2018

Alex J. Kay Despite its rather broad title, this book—based on the author’s Ph.D. thesis at Royal Holloway, University of London—focuses first and foremost on a distinct group of junior police officers, namely the company and platoon leaders of Police Battalions 304 and 314, who played a prominent role in the implementation of German anti-Jewish policy in Poland and Ukraine from 1940 to 1942. Battalion 304 comprised overwhelmingly men from Saxony, while most members of Battalion 314 came from Vienna. The young officers in question were part of the first Hitler Youth generation, that is, those born between 1915 and 1922. This generation was unique in its exposure from an early age to Nazi indoctrination, and had virtually no prior experience of alternative political or...