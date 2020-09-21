Schließen

Green Light for PPP on German Motorways?

  • While public–private partnerships (PPPs) have surged worldwide since the 1990s, they have been met with growing skepticism during the last years. A recent revision of Germany’s constitutional rules on motorway construction and observations on the use of PPPs published by both the German and the European Courts of Auditors illustrate this new caution. These two examples fit into a general trend towards a revival of the public sector, which can be summarized under the cross-level umbrella term “publicization.” It would, however, be remiss to replace the uncritical euphoria that once surrounded privatization with a similarly undifferentiated euphoria regarding publicization. Rather, it is crucial to identify the most appropriate solution for the fulfilment of each public task from the “toolbox” of publicization on the one hand and privatization on the other hand in order to ensure the most effective completion of public functions.

Metadaten
Author:Hartmut BauerGND, Michael Meier
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3868/s050-008-019-0016-2
ISSN:1673-3428
ISSN:1673-3541
Parent Title (English):Frontiers of law in China
Publisher:Higher education Press
Place of publication:Beijing
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/09/21
Tag:PPPs; construction; court of auditors; debt ceiling; economic efficiency; economic impact analysis; infrastructure; motorways; nationalization; privatization; public-private-partnerships; publicization; recommunalization; remunicipalization; renationalization; toll
Volume:14
Issue:3
Pagenumber:24
First Page:311
Last Page:334
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht

