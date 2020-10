Evolutionary adaptation to climate in microtine mammals

Understanding how organisms adapt to their local environment is a major focus of evolutionary biology. Local adaptation occurs when the forces of divergent natural selection are strong enough compared to the action of other evolutionary forces. An improved understanding of the genetic basis of local adaptation can inform about the evolutionary processes in populations and is of major importance because of its relevance to altered selection pressures due to climate change. So far, most insights have been gained by studying model organisms, but our understanding about the genetic basis of local adaptation in wild populations of species with little genomic resources is still limited. With the work presented in this thesis I therefore set out to provide insights into the genetic basis of local adaptation in populations of two voles species: the common vole (Microtus arvalis) and the bank vole (Myodes glareolus). Both voles species are small mammals, they have a high evolutionary potential compared to their dispersal capabilities and

Understanding how organisms adapt to their local environment is a major focus of evolutionary biology. Local adaptation occurs when the forces of divergent natural selection are strong enough compared to the action of other evolutionary forces. An improved understanding of the genetic basis of local adaptation can inform about the evolutionary processes in populations and is of major importance because of its relevance to altered selection pressures due to climate change. So far, most insights have been gained by studying model organisms, but our understanding about the genetic basis of local adaptation in wild populations of species with little genomic resources is still limited. With the work presented in this thesis I therefore set out to provide insights into the genetic basis of local adaptation in populations of two voles species: the common vole (Microtus arvalis) and the bank vole (Myodes glareolus). Both voles species are small mammals, they have a high evolutionary potential compared to their dispersal capabilities and are thus likely to show genetic responses to local conditions, moreover, they have a wide distribution in which they experience a broad range of different environmental conditions, this makes them an ideal species to study local adaptation. The first study focused on producing a novel mitochondrial genome to facilitate further research in M. arvalis. To this end, I generated the first mitochondrial genome of M. arvalis using shotgun sequencing and an iterative mapping approach. This was subsequently used in a phylogenetic analysis that produced novel insights into the phylogenetic relationships of the Arvicolinae. The following two studies then focused on the genetic basis of local adaptation using ddRAD-sequencing data and genome scan methods. The first of these involved sequencing the genomic DNA of individuals from three low-altitude and three high-altitude M. arvalis study sites in the Swiss Alps. High-altitude environments with their low temperatures and low levels of oxygen (hypoxia) pose considerable challenges for small mammals. With their small body size and proportional large body surface they have to sustain high rates of aerobic metabolism to support thermogenesis and locomotion, which can be restricted with only limited levels of oxygen available. To generate insights into high-altitude adaptation I identified a large number of single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs). These data were first used to identify high levels of differentiation between study sites and a clear pattern of population structure, in line with a signal of isolation by distance. Using genome scan methods, I then identified signals of selection associated with differences in altitude in genes with functions related to oxygen transport into tissue and genes related to aerobic metabolic pathways. This indicates that hypoxia is an important selection pressure driving local adaptation at high altitude in M. arvalis. A number of these genes were linked with high-altitude adaptation in other species before, which lead to the suggestion that high-altitude populations of several species have evolved in a similar manner as a response to the unique conditions at high altitude The next study also involved the genetic basis of local adaptation, here I provided insights into climate-related adaptation in M. glareolus across its European distribution. Climate is an important environmental factor affecting the physiology of all organisms. In this study I identified a large number of SNPs in individuals from twelve M. glareolus populations distributed across Europe. I used these, to first establish that populations are highly differentiated and found a strong pattern of population structure with signal of isolation by distance. I then employed genome scan methods to identify candidate loci showing signals of selection associated with climate, with a particular emphasis on polygenic loci. A multivariate analysis was used to determine that temperature was the most important climate variable responsible for adaptive genetic variation among all variables tested. By using novel methods and genome annotation of related species I identified the function of genes of candidate loci. This showed that genes under selection have functions related to energy homeostasis and immune processes. Suggesting that M. glareolus populations have evolved in response to local temperature and specific local pathogenic selection pressures. The studies presented in this thesis provide evidence for the genetic basis of local adaptation in two vole species across different environmental gradients, suggesting that the identified genes are involved in local adaptation. This demonstrates that with the help of novel methods the study of wild populations, which often have little genomic resources available, can provide unique insights into evolutionary processes.

…