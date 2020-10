Entwicklung und Validierung eines Online-LIBS-Verfahrens für die Bestimmung von Nährelementen in Böden

In the last few decades, the demand for affordable and extensive mapping of agricultural fields has risen in order to make the cultivation of these areas more yielding and environmentally friendly. Spectroscopic methods like X-ray fluorescence spectroscopy (XRF), Raman spectroscopy, gamma-ray spectroscopy and laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) are generally suitable for this purpose. Depending on the functionality of each method, information about soil properties such as nutrient content, texture and pH value are obtained. The aim of this thesis is the development of an online LIBS analysis method for the determination of the nutrient content in soil and the mapping of agricultural areas. LIBS is a fast and simultaneous multi-element analysis, in which material is ablated from the sample’s surface and turned into plasma by focused, highly energetic laser pulses. While the plasma cools down, radiation is emitted, which is characteristic for the elemental composition of the sample. The work in this thesis has been done as part

In the last few decades, the demand for affordable and extensive mapping of agricultural fields has risen in order to make the cultivation of these areas more yielding and environmentally friendly. Spectroscopic methods like X-ray fluorescence spectroscopy (XRF), Raman spectroscopy, gamma-ray spectroscopy and laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) are generally suitable for this purpose. Depending on the functionality of each method, information about soil properties such as nutrient content, texture and pH value are obtained. The aim of this thesis is the development of an online LIBS analysis method for the determination of the nutrient content in soil and the mapping of agricultural areas. LIBS is a fast and simultaneous multi-element analysis, in which material is ablated from the sample’s surface and turned into plasma by focused, highly energetic laser pulses. While the plasma cools down, radiation is emitted, which is characteristic for the elemental composition of the sample. The work in this thesis has been done as part of the project I4S (intelligence for soil) within the research programme BonaRes (soil as a sustainable resource for the bioeconomy) funded by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) in Germany. Overall, 651 soil samples of different agricultural areas within Germany have been selected, measured and evaluated with LIBS. For validation purposes the samples have been also analysed with inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES) and wavelength-dispersive X-ray fluorescence (WDXRF). For the quantification of the nutrient content, the measuring parameters of the LIBS system have been optimised for the soil matrix, suitable spectral lines have been chosen for each element and their limits of detection have been determined. It has been shown that an absolute quantification based on a univariate approach is challenging due to strong matrix effects and poor reproducibility of the plasma. By utilising a multivariate approach such as partial least squares regression (PLSR) for the calibration, better results with lower measurement uncertainties have been obtained for the quantification of the nutrient content. The multivariate model has been improved further by cali-brating with data from soils of different origin, type and nutrient content. With the help of principal component analysis (PCA) a classification of soils according to their textures is realised. Further-more, another model is calibrated with loose soil as opposed to the pressed pellets that have been used before. Despite decreases in signal intensity, calibration models with sufficient accuracy have been achieved. For the application on the field, the influence of different grain size distributions and moisture have been investigated. First tests of different grain size distributions have indicated that the grain size has only a small effect on the LIBS signal and calibration models can be easily ad-justed with the help of appropriate samples. However, the influence of moisture is much larger and depends on the soil type, which is why for each soil type a separate calibration model for different moisture contents has to be created. With the help of PCA, the moisture content can be estimated and, thus, the correct calibration model can be chosen. This thesis provides essential information for the real-time analysis of nutrient content on agricultural fields with LIBS and makes an important contribution to an advanced and sustainable usage of agricultural land.

