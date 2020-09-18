Schließen

Poly(gamma-benzyl l-glutamate), by near-ambient pressure XPS

  • Near-ambient pressure x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (NAP-XPS) is a less traditional form of XPS that allows samples to be analyzed at relatively high pressures, i. e., at greater than 2500 Pa. In this study, poly(.- benzyl L- glutamate) (PBLG) with a molar mass of 11.3 kg/mol was analyzed by NAP-XPS; here, we show the survey, C 1s, N 1s, and O 1s narrow scans of PBLG. The C 1s peak envelope was fitted in three different ways, to five, six, or seven synthetic peaks. In each fit, there was also a shake-up signal. The O 1s narrow scan was well fit with three peaks: CZO and CvO in a 1:2 ratio from the polymer, and a higher energy signal from water vapor. Hartree-Fock orbital energies of a model monomer served as a guide to an additional fit of the C 1s envelope.

Author:Varun Jain, Joshua J. Wheeler, Daniel H. EssORCiD, Sebastian NoackORCiDGND, Charlotte D. VacogneORCiDGND, Helmut SchlaadORCiDGND, Stephan BahrGND, Paul DietrichORCiDGND, Michael Meyer, Andreas ThissenGND, Matthew R. LinfordORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1116/1.5109121
ISSN:1055-5269
ISSN:1520-8575
Parent Title (English):Surface science spectra : SSS : an international journal & database devoted to archiving spectra from surfaces & interfaces
Publisher:American Institute of Physics
Place of publication:Melville
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/09/18
Tag:NAP-XPS; PBLG; XPS; near-ambient pressure x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy; poly(gamma-benzyl L-glutamate); polymer
Volume:26
Issue:2
Pagenumber:10
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert

