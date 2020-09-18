Poly(gamma-benzyl l-glutamate), by near-ambient pressure XPS

Varun Jain, Joshua J. Wheeler, Daniel H. Ess, Sebastian Noack, Charlotte D. Vacogne, Helmut Schlaad, Stephan Bahr, Paul Dietrich, Michael Meyer, Andreas Thissen, Matthew R. Linford
- Near-ambient pressure x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (NAP-XPS) is a less traditional form of XPS that allows samples to be analyzed at relatively high pressures, i. e., at greater than 2500 Pa. In this study, poly(.- benzyl L- glutamate) (PBLG) with a molar mass of 11.3 kg/mol was analyzed by NAP-XPS; here, we show the survey, C 1s, N 1s, and O 1s narrow scans of PBLG. The C 1s peak envelope was fitted in three different ways, to five, six, or seven synthetic peaks. In each fit, there was also a shake-up signal. The O 1s narrow scan was well fit with three peaks: CZO and CvO in a 1:2 ratio from the polymer, and a higher energy signal from water vapor. Hartree-Fock orbital energies of a model monomer served as a guide to an additional fit of the C 1s envelope.