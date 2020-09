Contribution of oxic methane production to surface methane emission in lakes and its global importance

Marco Günthel, Daphne Donis, Georgiy Kirillin, Danny Ionescu, Mina Bizic, Daniel F. McGinnis, Hans-Peter Grossart, Kam W. Tang Recent discovery of oxic methane production in sea and lake waters, as well as wetlands, demands re-thinking of the global methane cycle and re-assessment of the contribution of oxic waters to atmospheric methane emission. Here we analysed system-wide sources and sinks of surface-water methane in a temperate lake. Using a mass balance analysis, we show that internal methane production in well-oxygenated surface water is an important source for surface-water methane during the stratified period. Combining our results and literature reports, oxic methane contribution to emission follows a predictive function of littoral sediment area and surface mixed layer volume. The contribution of oxic methane source(s) is predicted to increase with lake size, accounting for the majority (>50%) of surface methane emission for lakes with surface areas >1 km(2).