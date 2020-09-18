Schließen

The MADS-box transcription factor PHERES1 controls imprinting in the endosperm by binding to domesticated transposons

  • MADS-box transcription factors (TFs) are ubiquitous in eukaryotic organisms and play major roles during plant development. Nevertheless, their function in seed development remains largely unknown. Here, we show that the imprinted Arabidopsis thaliana MADS-box TF PHERES1 (PHE1) is a master regulator of paternally expressed imprinted genes, as well as of non-imprinted key regulators of endosperm development. PHE1 binding sites show distinct epigenetic modifications on maternal and paternal alleles, correlating with parental-specific transcriptional activity. Importantly, we show that the CArG-box-like DNA-binding motifs that are bound by PHE1 have been distributed by RC/Helitron transposable elements. Our data provide an example of the molecular domestication of these elements which, by distributing PHE1 binding sites throughout the genome, have facilitated the recruitment of crucial endosperm regulators into a single transcriptional network.

Author:Rita A. Batista, Jordi Moreno-RomeroORCiD, Yichun Qiu, Joram van Boven, Juan Santos-Gonzalez, Duarte D. FigueiredoORCiD, Claudia KöhlerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.7554/eLife.50541
ISSN:2050-084X
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31789592
Parent Title (English):eLife
Publisher:eLife Sciences Publications
Place of publication:Cambridge
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/09/18
Volume:8
Pagenumber:29
Funder:Vetenskapsrdet; Knut och Alice Wallenbergs StiftelseKnut & Alice Medical Research
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet

