Photochemical synthesis and properties of 1,6- and 1,8-Naphthalenophanes

  • Various 1,6- and 1,8-naphthalenophanes were synthesized by using the Photo-Dehydro-Diels-Alder (PDDA) reaction of bis-ynones. These compounds are easily accessible from omega-(3-iodophenyl)carboxylic acids in three steps. The obtained naphthalenophanes are axially chiral and the activation barrier for the atropisomerization could be determined in some cases by means of dynamic NMR (DNMR) and/or dynamic HPLC (DHPLC) experiments.

Author:Pablo WessigORCiDGND, Annika Matthes
Date of first Publication:2020/12/17
Year of Completion:2013
Tag:atropisomerism; dynamic HPLC; dynamic NMR; naphthalenophanes; photo-dehydro-Diels-Alder reaction
Source:Molecules 18(2013) 1, 1314-1324; DOI: 10.3390/molecules18011314
Funder:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)
