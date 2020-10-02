Pursuing the understanding of uncertainties in hydrological modelling
- Hydrological models are important tools for the simulation and quantification of the water cycle.
They therefore aid in the understanding of hydrological processes, prediction of river discharge, assessment of the impacts of land use and climate changes, or the management of water resources.
However, uncertainties associated with hydrological modelling are still large.
While significant research has been done on the quantification and reduction of uncertainties, there are still fields which have gained little attention so far, such as model structural uncertainties that are related to the process implementations in the models.
This holds especially true for complex process-based models in contrast to simpler conceptual models.
Consequently, the aim of this thesis is to improve the understanding of structural uncertainties with focus on process-based hydrological modelling, including methods for their quantification.
To identify common deficits of frequently used hydrological models and develop further strategies on how to reduce them, a survey among modellers was conducted.
It was found that there is a certain degree of subjectivity in the perception of modellers, for instance with respect to the distinction of hydrological models into conceptual groups.
It was further found that there are ambiguities on how to apply a certain hydrological model, for instance how many parameters should be calibrated, together with a large diversity of opinion regarding the deficits of models.
Nevertheless, evapotranspiration processes are often represented in a more physically based manner, while processes of groundwater and soil water movement are often simplified, which many survey participants saw as a drawback.
A large flexibility, for instance with respect to different alternative process implementations or a small number of parameters that needs to be calibrated, was generally seen as strength of a model.
Flexible and efficient software, which is straightforward to apply, has been increasingly acknowledged by the hydrological community.
This work further elaborated on this topic in a twofold way.
First, a software package for semi-automated landscape discretisation has been developed, which serves as a tool for model initialisation.
This was complemented by a sensitivity analysis of important and commonly used discretisation parameters, of which the size of hydrological sub-catchments as well as the size and number of hydrologically uniform computational units appeared to be more influential than information considered for the characterisation of hillslope profiles.
Second, a process-based hydrological model has been implemented into a flexible simulation environment with several alternative process representations and a number of numerical solvers.
It turned out that, even though computation times were still long, enhanced computational capabilities nowadays in combination with innovative methods for statistical analysis allow for the exploration of structural uncertainties of even complex process-based models, which up to now was often neglected by the modelling community.
In a further study it could be shown that process-based models may even be employed as tools for seasonal operational forecasting.
In contrast to statistical models, which are faster to initialise and to apply, process-based models produce more information in addition to the target variable, even at finer spatial and temporal scales, and provide more insights into process behaviour and catchment functioning.
However, the process-based model was much more dependent on reliable rainfall forecasts.
It seems unlikely that there exists a single best formulation for hydrological processes, even for a specific catchment.
This supports the use of flexible model environments with alternative process representations instead of a single model structure.
However, correlation and compensation effects between process formulations, their parametrisation, and other aspects such as numerical solver and model resolution, may lead to surprising results and potentially misleading conclusions.
In future studies, such effects should be more explicitly addressed and quantified.
Moreover, model functioning appeared to be highly dependent on the meteorological conditions and rainfall input generally was the most important source of uncertainty.
It is still unclear, how this could be addressed, especially in the light of the aforementioned correlations.
The use of innovative data products, e.g.\ remote sensing data in combination with station measurements, and efficient processing methods for the improvement of rainfall input and explicit consideration of associated uncertainties is advisable to bring more insights and make hydrological simulations and predictions more reliable.…
- Hydrologische Modelle sind wichtige Werkzeuge zur Simulation und Quantifizierung des Wasserkreislaufs.
Sie helfen bei der explorativen Analyse hydrologischer Prozesse, Abflussvorhersage, Abschätzung der Folgen von Klima- und Landnutzungswandel oder dem Management von Wasserressourcen.
Allerdings sind die mit der hydrologischen Modellierung einhergehenden Unsicherheiten noch immer groß.
Trotz der zahlreichen Forschungsarbeiten auf dem Gebiet der Quantifizierung und Reduktion der Unsicherheiten gibt es einige Bereiche, die bisher wenig erforscht wurden, wie beispielsweise strukturelle Unsicherheiten, welche sich unter anderem auf die Prozessimplementation in den Modellen beziehen.
Dies betrifft vor allem komplexe prozessbasierte Modelle im Gegensatz zu einfacheren konzeptionellen Modellen.
Gegenstand dieser Arbeit ist es daher, das Verständnis struktureller Unsicherheiten sowie Methoden für deren Quantifizierung innerhalb prozessbasierter hydrologischer Modellanwendungen zu erweitern.
Zur Identifikation typischer Defizite hydrologischer Modelle und Erarbeitung von Lösungsstrategien, um diese zu reduzieren, wurde eine Umfrage unter Modellanwendern durchgeführt.
Dabei stellte sich heraus, dass ein hohes Maß an Subjektivität in der Wahrnehmung des Themas unter Modellieren herrscht, beispielsweise bei der Einordnung hydrologischer Modelle in konzeptionelle Klassen.
Des Weiteren gibt es Unklarheiten in der Art und Weise, wie ein bestimmtes hydrologisches Modell angewendet werden sollte, wie etwa hinsichtlich der Kalibrierung bestimmter Parameter, sowie vielschichtige Auffassungen bezüglich der Modelldefizite.
Letztlich stellte sich jedoch heraus, dass Verdunstungsprozesse vor allem physikalisch basiert abgebildet werden, während Prozesse im Bereich des Grundwassers und der Bodenwasserbewegung häufig vereinfacht abgebildet werden, was von vielen Umfrageteilnehmern als Nachteil empfunden wurde.
Generell als Stärke wurde die Flexibilität einiger Modelle empfunden, zum Beispiel wenn diese verschiedene Implementationen eines Prozesses enthalten oder wenn nur eine geringe Zahl an Parametern kalibriert werden muss.
Flexible und effiziente Software, die darüber hinaus einfach zu bedienen ist, wird von der hydrologischen Gemeinschaft immer stärker in den Vordergrund gebracht.
Daher greift diese Arbeit das Thema in zweifacher Hinsicht auf.
Zum einen wurde ein Softwarepaket zur halbautomatischen Landschaftsdiskretisierung entwickelt, welches zudem als Werkzeug zur Modellinitialisierung gedacht ist.
Damit einhergehend wurde eine Sensitivitätsanalyse wichtiger und häufig genutzter Diskretisierungsparameter durchgeführt, bei der die Größe hydrologischer Teileinzugsgebiete sowie die Anzahl und Größe hydrologischer Elementarflächen sich als maßgeblicher herausstellte als etwa raumbezogene Informationen zur Charakterisierung der Hangprofile.
Zum anderen wurde ein prozessbasiertes hydrologisches Modell in eine flexible Softwareumgebung integriert, der verschiedene alternative Prozessformulierungen sowie numerische Differentialgleichungslöser hinzugefügt wurden.
Die Analyse struktureller Unsicherheiten komplexer prozessbasierter Modelle wurde in der Vergangenheit von der hydrologischen Gemeinschaft mit Verweis auf zu lange Rechenzeit oft vernachlässigt.
Es zeigte sich jedoch, dass die mittlerweile zur Verfügung stehenden Computerressourcen, vor allem in Kombination mit innovativen statistischen Analyseverfahren, derartige Untersuchungen bereits ermöglichen.
In einer weiteren Studie konnte zudem gezeigt werden, dass auch prozessbasierte Modelle für den operationellen Einsatz in der saisonalen Vorhersage geeignet sind.
Im Gegensatz zu statistischen Modellen, welche schneller initialisierbar und anwendbar sind, produzieren prozessbasierte Modelle neben der eigentlichen Zielgröße weitere potentiell relevante Informationen in höherer räumlicher und zeitlicher Auflösung und geben zudem tiefere Einblicke in die generelle Wirkungsweise der hydrologischen Prozesse in einem Einzugsgebiet.
In der Studie stellte sich jedoch ebenso heraus, dass zuverlässige Niederschlagsvorhersagen für ein prozessbasiertes Modell umso wichtiger sind.
Allgemein erscheint es unwahrscheinlich, dass eine einzelne optimale Implementation für einen hydrologischen Prozess, selbst innerhalb eines bestimmten Einzugsgebietes, überhaupt existiert.
Die Nutzung flexibler Modellumgebungen mit alternativen Prozessbeschreibungen anstelle eines einzelnen Modells scheint deshalb große Vorteile zu bringen.
Mögliche Korrelationen zwischen Prozessbeschreibungen, deren Parametrisierung, sowie anderen Aspekte wie numerischen Lösern und Modellauflösung, können jedoch zu überraschenden Ergebnissen und letztlich falschen Schlussfolgerungen führen.
In zukünftigen Studien sollten solche Effekte daher explizit berücksichtigt und quantifiziert werden.
Darüber hinaus wird die Leistungsfähigkeit eines Modells maßgeblich von den meteorologischen Randbedingungen beeinflusst.
Vor allem der Niederschlag erwies sich innerhalb dieser Arbeit als wichtigste Ursache für Unsicherheiten in der Modellierung.
Allerdings ist nicht vollständig klar, wie dieser Umstand berücksichtigt werden kann und inwiefern die zuvor genannten Korrelationen hier einen Einfluss haben.
Die Nutzung innovativer Datenprodukte, zum Beispiel Fernerkundungsdaten verbunden mit Stationsmessungen, in Kombination mit effizienten Prozessierungsalgorithmen zur Verbesserung des Niederschlagsinputs und expliziten Beachtung einhergehender Unsicherheiten wird angeraten.
Dies verspricht bessere Einblicke in die Zusammenhänge verschiedener Unsicherheitsquellen zu gewinnen und letztlich hydrologische Simulationen und Vorhersagen zuverlässiger zu machen.…