Schließen

Ecophysiological strategies for growth under varying light and organic carbon supply in two species of green microalgae differing in their motility

  • Mixing events in stratified lakes result in microalgae being exposed to varying conditions in light and organic carbon concentrations. Stratified lakes consist of an upper illuminated strata and a lower, darker strata where organic carbon accumulates. Therefore, in this contribution we explore the importance of dissolved organic carbon for growth under various light intensities by measuring some ecophysiological adaptations in two green microalgae. We compared the non-motile Chlorella vulgaris with the flagellated Chlamydomonas acidophila under auto-, mixo-, and heterotrophic growth conditions. In both algae the maximum photosynthetic and growth rates were highest under mixotrophy, and both algae appeared inhibited in their phosphorus acquisition under heterotrophy. Heterotrophic conditions provoked the largest differences as C. vulgaris produced chlorophyll a in darkness and grew as well as in autotrophic conditions, whereas Chl. acidophila bleached and could not grow heterotrophically. Although the fatty acid composition of bothMixing events in stratified lakes result in microalgae being exposed to varying conditions in light and organic carbon concentrations. Stratified lakes consist of an upper illuminated strata and a lower, darker strata where organic carbon accumulates. Therefore, in this contribution we explore the importance of dissolved organic carbon for growth under various light intensities by measuring some ecophysiological adaptations in two green microalgae. We compared the non-motile Chlorella vulgaris with the flagellated Chlamydomonas acidophila under auto-, mixo-, and heterotrophic growth conditions. In both algae the maximum photosynthetic and growth rates were highest under mixotrophy, and both algae appeared inhibited in their phosphorus acquisition under heterotrophy. Heterotrophic conditions provoked the largest differences as C. vulgaris produced chlorophyll a in darkness and grew as well as in autotrophic conditions, whereas Chl. acidophila bleached and could not grow heterotrophically. Although the fatty acid composition of both phytoplankton species differed, both species reacted in a similar way to changes in their growth conditions, mainly by a decrease of C18:3n-3 and an increase of C18:1n-9 from auto- to heterotrophic conditions. The two contrasting responses within the group of green microalgae suggest that dissolved organic carbon has a high deterministic potential to explain the survival and behaviour of green algae in the deeper strata of lakes.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Elly SpijkermanORCiD, Marcus LukasGND, Alexander WackerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.phytochem.2017.08.018
ISSN:0031-9422
ISSN:1873-3700
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28881198
Parent Title (English):Phytochemistry : an international journal of plant biochemistry
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Oxford
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2017
Year of Completion:2017
Release Date:2020/09/18
Tag:Chlamydomonas acidophila; Chlorella vulgaris; Chlorophyceae; Ecophysiology on freshwater phytoplankton; Fatty acids; Glucose; Heterotrophy; Mixotrophy; Osmotrophy; Photosynthesis
Volume:144
Pagenumber:9
First Page:43
Last Page:51
Funder:German Research Foundation (DFG) [WA 2445/8-1, WA2445/10-1, SP695/4, SP695/5]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo