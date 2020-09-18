Ecophysiological strategies for growth under varying light and organic carbon supply in two species of green microalgae differing in their motility

Mixing events in stratified lakes result in microalgae being exposed to varying conditions in light and organic carbon concentrations. Stratified lakes consist of an upper illuminated strata and a lower, darker strata where organic carbon accumulates. Therefore, in this contribution we explore the importance of dissolved organic carbon for growth under various light intensities by measuring some ecophysiological adaptations in two green microalgae. We compared the non-motile Chlorella vulgaris with the flagellated Chlamydomonas acidophila under auto-, mixo-, and heterotrophic growth conditions. In both algae the maximum photosynthetic and growth rates were highest under mixotrophy, and both algae appeared inhibited in their phosphorus acquisition under heterotrophy. Heterotrophic conditions provoked the largest differences as C. vulgaris produced chlorophyll a in darkness and grew as well as in autotrophic conditions, whereas Chl. acidophila bleached and could not grow heterotrophically. Although the fatty acid composition of both

