Metal halide perovskites have merged as an attractive class of materials for photovoltaic applications due to their excellent optoelectronic properties. However, the long term stability is a roadblock for this class of material’s industrial pathway. Increasing evidence shows that intrinsic defects in perovskite promote material degradation. Consequently, understanding defect behaviours in perovskite materials is essential to further improve device stability and performance. This dissertation, hence, focuses on the topic of defect chemistry in halide perovskites. The first part of the dissertation gives a brief overview of the defect properties in halide perovskite. Subsequently, the second part shows that doping methylammonium lead iodide with a small amount of alkaline earth metals (Sr and Mg) creates a higher quality, less defective material resulted in high open circuit voltages in both n-i-p and p-i-n architecture. It has been found that the mechanism of doping has two distinct regimes in which a low doping concentration enables the inclusion of the dopants into the lattice whereas higher doping concentrations lead to phase segregation. The material can be more n-doped in the low doping regime while being less n-doped in the high doping regime. The threshold of these two regimes is based on the atomic size of the dopants. The next part of the dissertation examines the photo-induced degradation in methylammonium lead iodide. This degradation mechanism links closely to the formation and migration of ionic defects. After they are formed, these ionic defects can migrate, however, not freely depending on the defect concentration and their distribution. In fact, a highly concentrated defect region such as the grain boundaries can inhibit the migration of ionic defects. This has implications for material design as perovskite solar cells normally employ a polycrystalline thin-film which has a high density of grain boundary. The final study presented in this PhD dissertation focuses on the stability of the state-of-the-art triple cation perovskite-based solar devices under external bias. Prolonged bias (more than three hours) is found to promote amorphization in halide perovskite. The amorphous phase is suspected to accumulate at the interfaces especially between the hole selective layer and perovskite. This amorphous phase inhibits the charge collection and severely affects the device performance. Nonetheless, the devices can recover after resting without bias in the dark. This amorphization is attributed to ionic defect migration most likely halides. This provides a new understanding of the potential degradation mechanisms in perovskite solar cells under operational conditions.

