Schließen

An optimized methanol assimilation pathway relying on promiscuous formaldehyde-condensing aldolases in E. coli

  • Engineering biotechnological microorganisms to use methanol as a feedstock for bioproduction is a major goal for the synthetic metabolism community. Here, we aim to redesign the natural serine cycle for implementation in E. coli. We propose the homoserine cycle, relying on two promiscuous formaldehyde aldolase reactions, as a superior pathway design. The homoserine cycle is expected to outperform the serine cycle and its variants with respect to biomass yield, thermodynamic favorability, and integration with host endogenous metabolism. Even as compared to the RuMP cycle, the most efficient naturally occurring methanol assimilation route, the homoserine cycle is expected to support higher yields of a wide array of products. We test the in vivo feasibility of the homoserine cycle by constructing several E. coli gene deletion strains whose growth is coupled to the activity of different pathway segments. Using this approach, we demonstrate that all required promiscuous enzymes are active enough to enable growth of the auxotrophic strains.Engineering biotechnological microorganisms to use methanol as a feedstock for bioproduction is a major goal for the synthetic metabolism community. Here, we aim to redesign the natural serine cycle for implementation in E. coli. We propose the homoserine cycle, relying on two promiscuous formaldehyde aldolase reactions, as a superior pathway design. The homoserine cycle is expected to outperform the serine cycle and its variants with respect to biomass yield, thermodynamic favorability, and integration with host endogenous metabolism. Even as compared to the RuMP cycle, the most efficient naturally occurring methanol assimilation route, the homoserine cycle is expected to support higher yields of a wide array of products. We test the in vivo feasibility of the homoserine cycle by constructing several E. coli gene deletion strains whose growth is coupled to the activity of different pathway segments. Using this approach, we demonstrate that all required promiscuous enzymes are active enough to enable growth of the auxotrophic strains. Our findings thus identify a novel metabolic solution that opens the way to an optimized methylotrophic platform.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pmnr997.pdfeng
    (3024KB)

    SHA-512:4b38bf1574c70337c5767360e0adc6303dc5db350cc452632114d9477311bb9afa40de331332836de30e0a674d00d3758a515cca094b80f5ef17ca582b07be51

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Hai HeORCiD, Rune Höper, Moritz DodenhöftORCiD, Philippe Marlière, Arren Bar-EvenORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-476452
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47645
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (997)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/09/16
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/09/16
Tag:Formaldehyde assimilation; Growth selection; Pathway design; Promiscuous enzymes; Serine cycle
Issue:997
Pagenumber:15
First Page:1
Last Page:13
Source:Metabolic Engineering 60 (2020) 1-13 DOI: 10.1016/j.ymben.2020.03.002
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:This article is part of this cumulative dissertation
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo