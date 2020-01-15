Schließen

An optimized methanol assimilation pathway relying on promiscuous formaldehyde-condensing aldolases in E. coli

  Engineering biotechnological microorganisms to use methanol as a feedstock for bioproduction is a major goal for the synthetic metabolism community. Here, we aim to redesign the natural serine cycle for implementation in E. coli. We propose the homoserine cycle, relying on two promiscuous formaldehyde aldolase reactions, as a superior pathway design. The homoserine cycle is expected to outperform the serine cycle and its variants with respect to biomass yield, thermodynamic favorability, and integration with host endogenous metabolism. Even as compared to the RuMP cycle, the most efficient naturally occurring methanol assimilation route, the homoserine cycle is expected to support higher yields of a wide array of products. We test the in vivo feasibility of the homoserine cycle by constructing several E. coli gene deletion strains whose growth is coupled to the activity of different pathway segments. Using this approach, we demonstrate that all required promiscuous enzymes are active enough to enable growth of the auxotrophic strains. Our findings thus identify a novel metabolic solution that opens the way to an optimized methylotrophic platform.

Author:Hai HeORCiD, Rune Höper, Moritz DodenhöftORCiD, Philippe Marlière, Arren Bar-EvenORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ymben.2020.03.002
ISSN:1096-7176
ISSN:1096-7184
Parent Title (English):Metabolic Engineering
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Amsterdam [u.a.]
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/01/15
Year of Completion:2020
Release Date:2020/09/16
Tag:Formaldehyde assimilation; Growth selection; Pathway design; Promiscuous enzymes; Serine cycle
Volume:60
Pagenumber:13
First Page:1
Last Page:13
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:This article is part of this cumulative dissertation
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 997

