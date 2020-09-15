Schließen

Hydroclimate in the Pamirs Was Driven by Changes in Precipitation-Evaporation Seasonality Since theLast Glacial Period

  • The Central Asian Pamir Mountains (Pamirs) are a high-altitude region sensitive to climatic change, with only few paleoclimatic records available. To examine the glacial-interglacial hydrological changes in the region, we analyzed the geochemical parameters of a 31-kyr record from Lake Karakul and performed a set of experiments with climate models to interpret the results. delta D values of terrestrial biomarkers showed insolation-driven trends reflecting major shifts of water vapor sources. For aquatic biomarkers, positive delta D shifts driven by changes in precipitation seasonality were observed at ca. 31-30, 28-26, and 17-14 kyr BP. Multiproxy paleoecological data and modelling results suggest that increased water availability, induced by decreased summer evaporation, triggered higher lake levels during those episodes, possibly synchronous to northern hemispheric rapid climate events. We conclude that seasonal changes in precipitation-evaporation balance significantly influenced the hydrological state of a large waterbody such asThe Central Asian Pamir Mountains (Pamirs) are a high-altitude region sensitive to climatic change, with only few paleoclimatic records available. To examine the glacial-interglacial hydrological changes in the region, we analyzed the geochemical parameters of a 31-kyr record from Lake Karakul and performed a set of experiments with climate models to interpret the results. delta D values of terrestrial biomarkers showed insolation-driven trends reflecting major shifts of water vapor sources. For aquatic biomarkers, positive delta D shifts driven by changes in precipitation seasonality were observed at ca. 31-30, 28-26, and 17-14 kyr BP. Multiproxy paleoecological data and modelling results suggest that increased water availability, induced by decreased summer evaporation, triggered higher lake levels during those episodes, possibly synchronous to northern hemispheric rapid climate events. We conclude that seasonal changes in precipitation-evaporation balance significantly influenced the hydrological state of a large waterbody such as Lake Karakul, while annual precipitation amount and inflows remained fairly constant.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Bernhard AichnerORCiDGND, Zafar Makhmudov, Iljomjon Rajabov, Qiong Zhang, Francesco Salvatore R. PausataORCiD, Martin WernerORCiD, Liv HeineckeORCiD, Marie L. Kuessner, Sarah J. Feakins, Dirk SachseORCiDGND, Steffen MischkeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2019GL085202
ISSN:0094-8276
ISSN:1944-8007
Parent Title (English):Geophysical research letters
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/09/15
Tag:biomarker; climate; geochemistry; hydrology; modelling; paleoclimate
Volume:46
Issue:23
Pagenumber:12
First Page:13972
Last Page:13983
Funder:German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD)Deutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst (DAAD); German Science Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [Ai 134/2-1, Ai 134/2-2]; Swedish Research Council VRSwedish Research Council [2013-06476]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

