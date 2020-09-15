Schließen

Comment on "Anomalous Escape Governed by Thermal 1/f Noise" Reply (R. K. Singh)

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Igor GoychukORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevLett.123.238902
ISSN:0031-9007
ISSN:1079-7114
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31868495
Parent Title (English):Physical review letters
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publication:College Park
Document Type:Other
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/09/15
Volume:123
Issue:23
Pagenumber:1
Funder:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (German Research Foundation)German Research Foundation (DFG) [GO 2052/3-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo