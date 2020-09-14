Schließen

Finite-size effects in ultrafast remagnetization dynamics of FePt

  • We investigate the ultrafast magnetization dynamics of FePt in the L1(0) phase after an optical heating pulse, as used in heat-assisted magnetic recording. We compare continuous and nano-granular thin films and emphasize the impact of the finite size on the remagnetization dynamics. The remagnetization speeds up significantly with increasing external magnetic field only for the continuous film, where domain-wall motion governs the dynamics. The ultrafast remagnetization dynamics in the continuous film are only dominated by heat transport in the regime of high magnetic fields, whereas the timescale required for cooling is prevalent in the granular film for all magnetic field strengths. These findings highlight the necessary conditions for studying the intrinsic heat transport properties in magnetic materials.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Lisa WilligORCiDGND, Alexander von ReppertORCiD, Marwan DebORCiD, F. Ganss, O. Hellwig, Matias BargheerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevB.100.224408
ISSN:2469-9950
ISSN:2469-9969
Parent Title (English):Physical review : B, Condensed matter and materials physics
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publication:College Park
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/09/14
Volume:100
Issue:22
Pagenumber:6
Funder:BMBFFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [05K16IPA]; DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [BA 2281/11-1]; Alexander von Humboldt foundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo