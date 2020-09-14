Schließen

Late holocene landscape collapse of a trans-himalayan dryland

  • Soil degradation is a severe and growing threat to ecosystem services globally. Soil loss is often nonlinear, involving a rapid deterioration from a stable eco-geomorphic state once a tipping point is reached. Soil loss thresholds have been studied at plot scale, but for landscapes, quantitative constraints on the necessary and sufficient conditions for tipping points are rare. Here, we document a landscape-wide eco-geomorphic tipping point at the edge of the Tibetan Plateau and quantify its drivers and erosional consequences. We show that in the upper Kali Gandaki valley, Nepal, soil formation prevailed under wetter conditions during much of the Holocene. Our data suggest that after a period of human pressure and declining vegetation cover, a 20% reduction of relative humidity and precipitation below 200 mm/year halted soil formation after 1.6 ka and promoted widespread gullying and rapid soil loss, with irreversible consequences for ecosystem services.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Johanna MengesORCiD, Niels HoviusORCiD, Christoff AndermannORCiDGND, Michael Dietze, Charlie Swoboda, Kristen L. Cook, Basanta R. Adhikari, Andrea Vieth-HillebrandORCiD, Stephane Bonnet, Tony Reimann, Andreas KoutsodendrisORCiD, Dirk SachseORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2019GL084192
ISSN:0094-8276
ISSN:1944-8007
Parent Title (English):Geophysical research letters
Subtitle (German):human impact and aridification
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/09/14
Tag:Tibetan plateau; geomorphology; human activity; late Holocene; paleoclimate
Volume:46
Issue:23
Pagenumber:11
First Page:13814
Last Page:13824
Funder:Helmholtz Impuls und Vernetzungs Fond
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo