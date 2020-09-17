Schließen

The Eye of the Beholder? The Contestation of Values and International Law

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Andrea Liese, Nina Reiners
Parent Title (English):The International Rule of Law: Rise or Decline?
Subtitle (English):Comment on Tiyanjana Maluwa
Publisher:Oxford University Press
Place of publication:Oxford
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/09/17
Pagenumber:9
First Page:335
Last Page:343
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo