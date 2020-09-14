Schließen

Different magneto-optical response of magnetic sublattices as a function of temperature in ferrimagnetic bismuth iron garnet films

  • In this paper we investigate the magneto-optical (MO) and magnetic properties of bismuth iron garnet Bi3Fe5O12 thin films over a wide range of photon energies (1.6-3.5 eV) and temperatures (5-740 K). Depending on the photon energy range, the Faraday rotation (Theta(F)) and ellipticity (epsilon(F)) vary nonmonotonously with temperature. This behavior cannot be explained by a magnetization variation that can only decrease with increasing temperature. Theta(F) and epsilon(F) spectra have therefore been analyzed using a model based on two optical transitions of a diamagnetic nature, representing the tetrahedral and octahedral iron sites. Thus, the contribution of each magnetic sublattice has been extracted from the global macroscopic MO response and investigated as a function of temperature. The magnetic properties of octahedral and tetrahedral sublattices depend differently on temperature, suggesting a different anisotropy due to oxygen coordination. We have demonstrated that this relatively simple macroscopic measurement with aIn this paper we investigate the magneto-optical (MO) and magnetic properties of bismuth iron garnet Bi3Fe5O12 thin films over a wide range of photon energies (1.6-3.5 eV) and temperatures (5-740 K). Depending on the photon energy range, the Faraday rotation (Theta(F)) and ellipticity (epsilon(F)) vary nonmonotonously with temperature. This behavior cannot be explained by a magnetization variation that can only decrease with increasing temperature. Theta(F) and epsilon(F) spectra have therefore been analyzed using a model based on two optical transitions of a diamagnetic nature, representing the tetrahedral and octahedral iron sites. Thus, the contribution of each magnetic sublattice has been extracted from the global macroscopic MO response and investigated as a function of temperature. The magnetic properties of octahedral and tetrahedral sublattices depend differently on temperature, suggesting a different anisotropy due to oxygen coordination. We have demonstrated that this relatively simple macroscopic measurement with a subsequent analysis can grant access to the information on the properties at a microscopic level. These results can advance the fundamental understanding of MO properties in multisublattice magnetic materials.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Marwan DebORCiD, Elena PopovaORCiDGND, Niels Keller
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevB.100.224410
ISSN:2469-9950
ISSN:2469-9969
Parent Title (English):Physical review : B, Condensed matter and materials physics
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publication:College Park
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/09/14
Volume:100
Issue:22
Pagenumber:7
Funder:Alexander von Humboldt FoundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert

