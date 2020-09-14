Effects of phytolith distribution and characteristics on extractable silicon fractions in soils under different vegetation - An exploratory study on loess

The significance of phytoliths for the control of silicon (Si) fluxes from terrestrial to aquatic ecosystems has been recognized as a key factor. Humankind actively influences Si fluxes by intensified land use, i.e., agriculture and forestry, on a global scale. We hypothesized phytolith distribution and assemblages in soils of agricultural and forestry sites to be controlled by vegetation (which is directed by land use) with direct effects on extractable Si fractions driven mainly by phytolith characteristics, i.e., dissolution status (dissolution signs) and morphology (morphotype proportions). To test our hypothesis we combined different chemical extraction methods (calcium chloride, ammonium oxalate, Tiron) for the quantification of different Si fractions (plant available Si, Si adsorbed to/occluded in pedogenic oxides/hydroxides, amorphous Si) and microscopic techniques (light microscopy, confocal laser scanning microscopy, scanning electron microscopy) for detailed analyses of phytoliths extracted using gravimetric separation

The significance of phytoliths for the control of silicon (Si) fluxes from terrestrial to aquatic ecosystems has been recognized as a key factor. Humankind actively influences Si fluxes by intensified land use, i.e., agriculture and forestry, on a global scale. We hypothesized phytolith distribution and assemblages in soils of agricultural and forestry sites to be controlled by vegetation (which is directed by land use) with direct effects on extractable Si fractions driven mainly by phytolith characteristics, i.e., dissolution status (dissolution signs) and morphology (morphotype proportions). To test our hypothesis we combined different chemical extraction methods (calcium chloride, ammonium oxalate, Tiron) for the quantification of different Si fractions (plant available Si, Si adsorbed to/occluded in pedogenic oxides/hydroxides, amorphous Si) and microscopic techniques (light microscopy, confocal laser scanning microscopy, scanning electron microscopy) for detailed analyses of phytoliths extracted using gravimetric separation (physical extraction) from exemplary loess soils of agricultural (arable land and grassland/meadow) and forestry (beech and pine) sites in Poland. We found differences in dissolution signs, morphotype proportions, and vertical distribution of phytoliths in soil horizons per site. In general, dominant morphotypes of assignable phytoliths in the studied soil profiles were elongate phytoliths and short cells, both of which are typical for grass-dominated vegetation. However, the organic layers of forest soils were dominated by globular phytoliths, which are typical indicators for mosses. As expected soil horizons under different vegetation generally were characterized by differences in extractable Si fractions, especially in the upper soil horizons. However, phytogenic Si pools counter-intuitively showed no correlations with chemically extracted Si fractions and soil pH at all. Our findings indicate that it is necessary to combine microscopic analyses and Si extraction techniques for examinations of Si cycling in biogeosystems, because extractions of Si fractions alone do not allow drawing any conclusions about phytolith characteristics or interactions between phytolith pools and chemically extractable Si fractions and do not necessarily reflect phytogenic Si pool quantities in soils and vice versa.

