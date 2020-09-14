Schließen

Corrigendum to: From waste to resource: cost-benefit analysis of reservoir sediment reuse for soil fertilization in a semiarid catchment (The science of the total environment : an international journal for scientific research into the environment and its relationship with man. - 670 (2019), 20, S. 158 - 169)

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Brennda Braga, Thayslan de Carvalho, Arlena BrosinskyGND, Saskia FörsterORCiDGND, Pedro Medeiros
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.scitotenv.2019.133844
ISSN:0048-9697
ISSN:1879-1026
Parent Title (English):The science of the total environment : an international journal for scientific research into the environment and its relationship with man
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Amsterdam
Document Type:Other
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/09/14
Volume:696
Pagenumber:1
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo