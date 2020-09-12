Nonlinear phase coupling functions: a numerical study
- Phase reduction is a general tool widely used to describe forced and interacting self-sustained oscillators. Here, we explore the phase coupling functions beyond the usual first-order approximation in the strength of the force. Taking the periodically forced Stuart-Landau oscillator as the paradigmatic model, we determine and numerically analyse the coupling functions up to the fourth order in the force strength. We show that the found nonlinear phase coupling functions can be used for predicting synchronization regions of the forced oscillator.
|Author:
|Michael RosenblumORCiDGND, Arkady PikovskyORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1098/rsta.2019.0093
|ISSN:
|1364-503X
|ISSN:
|1471-2962
|Pubmed Id:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31656143
|Parent Title (English):
|Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society of London, Series A : Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences
|Publisher:
|Royal Society
|Place of publication:
|London
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2019
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2020/09/12
|Tag:
|coupling function; phase approximation; phase response curve
|Volume:
|377
|Issue:
|2160
|Pagenumber:
|12
|Funder:
|Russian Science FoundationRussian Science Foundation (RSF) [19-12-00367]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access