Nonlinear phase coupling functions: a numerical study

  • Phase reduction is a general tool widely used to describe forced and interacting self-sustained oscillators. Here, we explore the phase coupling functions beyond the usual first-order approximation in the strength of the force. Taking the periodically forced Stuart-Landau oscillator as the paradigmatic model, we determine and numerically analyse the coupling functions up to the fourth order in the force strength. We show that the found nonlinear phase coupling functions can be used for predicting synchronization regions of the forced oscillator.

