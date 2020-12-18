Schließen

Charging neutral cues with aggressive meaning through violent video game play

  When playing violent video games, aggressive actions are performed against the background of an originally neutral environment, and associations are formed between cues related to violence and contextual features. This experiment examined the hypothesis that neutral contextual features of a virtual environment become associated with aggressive meaning and acquire the function of primes for aggressive cognitions. Seventy-six participants were assigned to one of two violent video game conditions that varied in context (ship vs. city environment) or a control condition. Afterwards, they completed a Lexical Decision Task to measure the accessibility of aggressive cognitions in which they were primed either with ship-related or city-related words. As predicted, participants who had played the violent game in the ship environment had shorter reaction times for aggressive words following the ship primes than the city primes, whereas participants in the city condition responded faster to the aggressive words following the city primes compared to the ship primes. No parallel effect was observed for the non-aggressive targets. The findings indicate that the associations between violent and neutral cognitions learned during violent game play facilitate the accessibility of aggressive cognitions.

  • phr678.pdfeng
    (243KB)

    SHA-512: 910881c7d4f94b8473fb9a20ba052ab98506cedd91dcbe2a4785d8afaba3d719960c05b5ef35d6d4e6b3e76b2549063db4dd9a5bcb2efd6496bcbf7704d08831

Metadaten
Author:Robert BuschingORCiDGND, Barbara KrahéORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-476181
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47618
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (678)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/12/18
Year of Completion:2013
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/12/18
Tag:aggressive cognitions; associative networks; learning; media violence
Issue:678
Page Number:14
Source:Societies 3(2013) 4, 445-456; DOI: 10.3390/soc3040445
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

