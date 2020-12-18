Schließen

The first electrochemical MIP sensor for tamoxifen

  • We present an electrochemical MIP sensor for tamoxifen (TAM)-a nonsteroidal anti-estrogen-which is based on the electropolymerisation of an O-phenylenediamine. resorcinol mixture directly on the electrode surface in the presence of the template molecule. Up to now only. bulk. MIPs for TAM have been described in literature, which are applied for separation in chromatography columns. Electro-polymerisation of the monomers in the presence of TAM generated a film which completely suppressed the reduction of ferricyanide. Removal of the template gave a markedly increased ferricyanide signal, which was again suppressed after rebinding as expected for filling of the cavities by target binding. The decrease of the ferricyanide peak of the MIP electrode depended linearly on the TAM concentration between 1 and 100 nM. The TAM-imprinted electrode showed a 2.3 times higher recognition of the template molecule itself as compared to its metabolite 4-hydroxytamoxifen and no cross-reactivity with the anticancer drug doxorubucin was found.We present an electrochemical MIP sensor for tamoxifen (TAM)-a nonsteroidal anti-estrogen-which is based on the electropolymerisation of an O-phenylenediamine. resorcinol mixture directly on the electrode surface in the presence of the template molecule. Up to now only. bulk. MIPs for TAM have been described in literature, which are applied for separation in chromatography columns. Electro-polymerisation of the monomers in the presence of TAM generated a film which completely suppressed the reduction of ferricyanide. Removal of the template gave a markedly increased ferricyanide signal, which was again suppressed after rebinding as expected for filling of the cavities by target binding. The decrease of the ferricyanide peak of the MIP electrode depended linearly on the TAM concentration between 1 and 100 nM. The TAM-imprinted electrode showed a 2.3 times higher recognition of the template molecule itself as compared to its metabolite 4-hydroxytamoxifen and no cross-reactivity with the anticancer drug doxorubucin was found. Measurements at + 1.1 V caused a fouling of the electrode surface, whilst pretreatment of TAM with peroxide in presence of HRP generated an oxidation product which was reducible at 0 mV, thus circumventing the polymer formation and electrochemical interferences.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pmnr1046.pdfeng
    (203KB)

    SHA-512: 19a1b3c471d6a1ffefdc3dfc0f7d70a1b609b46191d18ae852f8b1464e50ab59ef99ff3c983a56bf7db2bce21df17333b244fe8b651eace03889379832effcaf

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Aysu YarmanORCiDGND, Frieder W. SchellerORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-476173
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47617
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1046)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/12/18
Year of Completion:2014
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/12/18
Tag:anticancer drug; electropolymerisation; molecularly imprinted polymers; tamoxifen
Issue:1046
Page Number:10
Source:Sensors 14(2014) 5, 7647-7654; DOI: 10.3390/s140507647
Funder:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) within the framework of the German Excellence Initiative [EXC 314]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo