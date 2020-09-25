Schließen

The Territorialities of U.S. Imperialism(s)

  • ‘The Territorialities of U.S. Imperialisms’ sets into relation U.S. imperial and Indigenous conceptions of territoriality as articulated in U.S. legal texts and Indigenous life writing in the 19th century. It analyzes the ways in which U.S. legal texts as “legal fictions” narratively press to affirm the United States’ territorial sovereignty and coherence in spite of its reliance on a variety of imperial practices that flexibly disconnect and (re)connect U.S. sovereignty, jurisdiction and territory. At the same time, the book acknowledges Indigenous life writing as legal texts in their own right and with full juridical force, which aim to highlight the heterogeneity of U.S. national territory both from their individual perspectives and in conversation with these legal fictions. Through this, the book’s analysis contributes to a more nuanced understanding of the coloniality of U.S. legal fictions, while highlighting territoriality as a key concept in the fashioning of the narrative of U.S. imperialism.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Jens TemmenORCiD
ISBN:978-3-8253-4713-0
Parent Title (English):American Studies ; 308
Subtitle (English):Conflicting Discourses of Sovereignty, Jurisdiction and Territory in Nineteenth-Century U.S. Legal Texts and Indigenous Life Writing
Publisher:Winter
Place of publication:Heidelberg
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2020
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2019/08/28
Release Date:2020/09/25
Pagenumber:x, 259
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo