Functional insights from the GC-poor genomes of two aphid parasitoids, Aphidius ervi and Lysiphlebus fabarum

- Background
Parasitoid wasps have fascinating life cycles and play an important role in trophic networks, yet little is known about their genome content and function. Parasitoids that infect aphids are an important group with the potential for biological control. Their success depends on adapting to develop inside aphids and overcoming both host aphid defenses and their protective endosymbionts.
Results
We present the de novo genome assemblies, detailed annotation, and comparative analysis of two closely related parasitoid wasps that target pest aphids: Aphidius ervi and Lysiphlebus fabarum (Hymenoptera: Braconidae: Aphidiinae). The genomes are small (139 and 141 Mbp) and the most AT-rich reported thus far for any arthropod (GC content: 25.8 and 23.8%). This nucleotide bias is accompanied by skewed codon usage and is stronger in genes with adult-biased expression. AT-richness may be the consequence of reduced genome size, a near absence of DNA methylation, and energy efficiency. We identify missing desaturase genes, whoseBackground
Conclusions
These findings are of fundamental interest for insect evolution and biological control applications. They provide a strong foundation for further functional studies into coevolution between parasitoids and their hosts. Both genomes are available at https://bipaa.genouest.org.…
|Alice B. DennisORCiD, Gabriel I. Ballesteros, Stéphanie Robin, Lukas Schrader, Jens Bast, Jan Berghöfer, Leo W. Beukeboom, Maya Belghazi, Anthony Bretaudeau, Jan Buellesbach, Elizabeth Cash, Dominique Colinet, Zoé Dumas, Mohammed Errbii, Patrizia Falabella, Jean-Luc Gatti, Elzemiek Geuverink, Joshua D. Gibson, Corinne Hertaeg, Stefanie HartmannGND, Emmanuelle Jacquin-Joly, Mark Lammers, Blas I. Lavandero, Ina Lindenbaum, Lauriane Massardier-Galata, Camille Meslin, Nicolas Montagné, Nina Pak, Marylène Poirié, Rosanna Salvia, Chris R. Smith, Denis Tagu, Sophie Tares, Heiko Vogel, Tanja Schwander, Jean-Christophe Simon, Christian C. Figueroa, Christoph Vorburger, Fabrice Legeai, Jürgen Gadau
|https://doi.org/10.1186/s12864-020-6764-0
|1471-2164
|BMC Genomics
|BioMed Central
|London
|Article
|English
|2020/05/29
|2020
|2020/09/15
|Aphid host; Aphidius ervi; Chemosensory genes; DNA methylation loss; GC content; Lysiphlebus fabarum; Parasitoid wasp; Toll and Imd pathways; Venom proteins; de novo genome assembly
|21
|27
|Universität Potsdam
|PA 2020_051
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Referiert
|Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 989