Galactic archaeology with the oldest stars in the Milky Way

During a dark night, it is possible to observe thousands of stars by eye. All these stars are located within the Milky Way, our home. Not all stars are the same, they can have different sizes, masses, temperatures and ages. Heavy stars do not live long (in astronomical terms), only a few million years, but stars less massive than the Sun can get more than ten billion years old. Such small stars that formed in the beginning of the Universe still shine today. These ancient stars are very helpful to learn more about the early Universe, the First Stars and the history of the Milky Way. But how do you recognise an ancient star? Using their chemical fingerprints! In the beginning of the Universe, there were only two chemical elements: hydrogen and helium (and a tiny bit of lithium). All the heavier elements like carbon, calcium and iron were only made later within stars and their explosions. The amount of chemical elements in the Universe increases with the number of stars that are born, evolve and explode. Stars that form later are born with more heavy elements, or a greater metallicity. In the field of astronomy that is called “Galactic Archaeology”, stars of various metallicities are used to study the history of the Milky Way. In this doctoral thesis, the focus is on metal-poor stars because these are expected to be the oldest and can therefore tell us a lot about the early history of our Galaxy. Until today, we still have not discovered a metal-free star. The most metal-poor stars, however, give us important insights in the lives and deaths of the First Stars. Many of the oldest, most metal-poor stars have an unexpectedly large amount of carbon, compared to for example iron. These carbon-enhanced metal-poor (CEMP) stars tell us something about the very first stars in the Universe: they somehow produced a lot of carbon. If we look at the precise chemical fingerprints of the CEMP stars, we can learn a lot more. But our interpretation depends on the assumption that the chemical fingerprint of a star does not change during its life. In this thesis, new data is presented that shows that this assumption may be too simple: many extremely metal-poor CEMP stars are members of binary systems. Interactions between two stars in a binary system can pollute the surface of the stars. Likely not all of the CEMP stars in binary systems were actually polluted, but we should be very careful in our interpretations of the fingerprints of these stars. The CEMP stars and other metal-poor stars are also important for our understanding of the early history of the Milky Way. Most researchers who study metal-poor stars look for these stars in the halo of the Milky Way: a huge diffuse Galactic component containing about 1% of the stars in our Galaxy. However, models predict that the oldest metal-poor stars are located in the center of the Milky Way, in the bulge. The metal-poor inner Galaxy is unfortunately difficult to study due to large amounts of dust between us and the center and an overwhelming majority of metal-rich stars. This thesis presents results from the successful Pristine Inner Galaxy Survey (PIGS), a new survey looking for (and finding) the oldest stars in the bulge of the Milky Way. PIGS is using images with a specific color that is sensitive to the metallicity of stars, and can therefore efficiently select the metal-poor stars among millions of other, more metal-rich stars. The interesting candidates are followed up with spectroscopy, which is then analysed using two independent methods. With this strategy, PIGS has discovered the largest sample of metal-poor stars in the inner Galaxy to date. A new result from the PIGS data is that the metal-poor stars rotate more slowly around the Galactic center compared to the more metal-rich stars, and they show larger randomness in their motions as well. Another important contribution from PIGS is the discovery of tens of CEMP stars in the inner Galaxy, where previously only two such stars were known. The new results from this thesis help us to understand the First Stars and the early history of the Milky Way. Ongoing and future large surveys will provide us with a lot of additional data in the coming years. It is an exciting time for the field of Galactic Archaeology.

