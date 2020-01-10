Schließen

Pronouncements of Expert Treaty Bodies

  • While some pronouncements of expert treaty bodies have been considered ‘key catalysts’ for the development of international human rights law, others are only selectively referred to in legal practice. This article argues that the varying normative impact is due to the informal character of pronouncements. In the absence of treaty provisions specifying their legal effect, practitioners tend to rely on different factors and arguments when either drawing on or rejecting certain pronouncements. Scholars in turn face difficulties when trying to identify explanatory patterns within this diverging practice as the informal character confronts both international lawyers and international relations scholars with their respective methodological ‘blind spots’. In light of these intradisciplinary challenges, this article explores the extent as to which an interdisciplinary approach helps to assess the reasons for the varying impact of pronouncements. After analysing the factors determining their legal significance on the basis of State practiceWhile some pronouncements of expert treaty bodies have been considered ‘key catalysts’ for the development of international human rights law, others are only selectively referred to in legal practice. This article argues that the varying normative impact is due to the informal character of pronouncements. In the absence of treaty provisions specifying their legal effect, practitioners tend to rely on different factors and arguments when either drawing on or rejecting certain pronouncements. Scholars in turn face difficulties when trying to identify explanatory patterns within this diverging practice as the informal character confronts both international lawyers and international relations scholars with their respective methodological ‘blind spots’. In light of these intradisciplinary challenges, this article explores the extent as to which an interdisciplinary approach helps to assess the reasons for the varying impact of pronouncements. After analysing the factors determining their legal significance on the basis of State practice and the academic debate, this article identifies the drafting process as a factor which promises to be particularly insightful when explored from an interdisciplinary perspective and sketches out a framework for future research.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • kfg_wp40.pdfeng
    (7352KB)

    SHA-1: 711e040546d6b6cc7520f5cf09a928b456462bde

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Janina BarkholdtGND, Nina ReinersORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-475886
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47588
Parent Title (English):KFG Working Paper Series
Subtitle (English):From ‘Black Boxes’ to ‘Key Catalysts’ in International Law?
Series (Serial Number):KFG Working Paper Series (40)
Document Type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/01/10
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/09/10
Issue:40
Pagenumber:26
Source:First publication of the paper: SSRN https://ssrn.com/abstract=3507386
Organizational units:Extern / Berlin Potsdam Research Group "The International Rule of Law - Rise or Decline?"
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht
Peer Review:Nicht referiert
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo