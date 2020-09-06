Light-driven motion of self-propelled porous Janus particles

We introduce a versatile mechanism of light-driven self-propelled motion applied to porous Janus-type particles. The mechanism is based on the generation of local light-driven diffusio-osmotic (l-LDDO) flow around each single porous particle subjected to suitable irradiation conditions. The photosensitivity is introduced by a cationic azobenzene containing surfactant, which undergoes a photoisomerization reaction from a more hydrophobic trans-state to a rather hydrophilic cis-state under illumination with light. The negatively charged porous silica particles are dispersed in a corresponding aqueous solution and absorb molecules in their trans-state but expel them in their cis-state. During illumination with blue light triggering both trans-cis and cis-trans isomerization at the same time, the colloids start to move due to the generation of a steady-state diffusive flow of cis-isomers out of and trans-isomers into the particle. This is because a hemi-spherical metal cap partially sealing the colloid breaks the symmetry of the otherwise

We introduce a versatile mechanism of light-driven self-propelled motion applied to porous Janus-type particles. The mechanism is based on the generation of local light-driven diffusio-osmotic (l-LDDO) flow around each single porous particle subjected to suitable irradiation conditions. The photosensitivity is introduced by a cationic azobenzene containing surfactant, which undergoes a photoisomerization reaction from a more hydrophobic trans-state to a rather hydrophilic cis-state under illumination with light. The negatively charged porous silica particles are dispersed in a corresponding aqueous solution and absorb molecules in their trans-state but expel them in their cis-state. During illumination with blue light triggering both trans-cis and cis-trans isomerization at the same time, the colloids start to move due to the generation of a steady-state diffusive flow of cis-isomers out of and trans-isomers into the particle. This is because a hemi-spherical metal cap partially sealing the colloid breaks the symmetry of the otherwise radially directed local flow around the particle, leading to self-propelled motion. Janus particles exhibit superdiffusive motion with a velocity of similar to 0.5 mu m/s and a persistence length of ca. 50 mu m, confined to microchannels the direction can be maintained up to 300 mu m before rotational diffusion reverts it. Particles forming dimers of different shapes can be made to travel along circular trajectories. The unique feature of this mechanism is that the strength of self-propulsion can be tuned by convenient external optical stimuli (intensity and irradiation wavelength) such that a broad variety of experimental situations can be realized in a spatiotemporal way and in situ.

